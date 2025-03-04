Arsenal have been told the new conditions it will take to land Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, with German journalist Florian Plettenberg providing a key update on his future.

Arsenal made contact for Sesko last summer amid their search for a new centre-forward. However, the goalscorer snubbed their advances and proceeded to pen a new contract at Leipzig.

Sesko wanted to continue his development in Germany for one more season before securing a big transfer away from Leipzig this summer.

Arsenal remain on the 21-year-old’s trail as injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have shown Mikel Arteta that a new striker simply must be signed ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Now trusted Sky Germany reporter Plettenberg has now revealed that there is a release clause in Sesko’s Leipzig deal, despite it previously being claimed that there is simply a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ between the two parties.

Writing on X, formally known as Twitter, Plettenberg stated: ‘Until now, there had only been talk of a verbal agreement, but Benjamin Sesko has a formally fixed release clause in his contract until 2029. This clause can be activated starting this summer.

‘It is tied to various parameters – such as games played, goals, and assists – and increases regularly. Currently, the clause stands at around €70m (£57.8m / $73.6m) for the 21-y/o top striker, but by the end of the season, it is expected to reach approximately €80m (£66m / $84m).

Plettenberg adds that Arsenal have ‘expressed interest’ in landing Sesko to Leipzig. The Bundesliga outfit know that their Slovenian star wants to move on and are preparing accordingly.

Arsenal now know roughly how much they will need to pay to snare Sesko and make him their new No 9.

Arsenal, Man Utd and Spurs all chasing Sesko

It would be a fantastic signing for the Gunners to complete as Sesko is viewed as one of the best young strikers on the planet. He has registered an impressive tally of 17 goals and five assists in 34 appearances so far this term.

Although, Arsenal will have to fend off several other clubs to bring Sesko in. Plettenberg adds that Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also in the frame, though Manchester City have been ruled out.

Man Utd are eyeing Sesko as Ruben Amorim wants a centre-forward to replace the misfiring Rasmus Hojlund.

Arsenal will feel confident that they can sign Sesko before Man Utd and Spurs given the fact they generally contend for the Premier League title, whereas their rivals have slipped down the table this campaign.

Fellow Leipzig forward Yussuf Poulsen gave a glowing verdict of Sesko in January, suggesting he is better than other big names he has played with such as Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku, United’s Hojlund and Spurs’ Timo Werner.

When asked about Sesko, Poulsen said: “[He’s] the best I’ve played with.

“If you look at his abilities, he has everything a top No. 9 needs. He’s still young, he still needs to learn, not the technical things about being a striker but maybe more the finesse side.

“He has everything, strength shooting, technique, everything. I like working with him and I’m trying to get him there – he’ll go on and score a lot of goals for us and some point go to the club he’ll love to play for.”

Arsenal transfers: Martinelli latest; Kimmich advice

Meanwhile, The Athletic have confirmed that Arsenal will consider the surprise sale of winger Gabriel Martinelli this summer.

Arsenal will let Martinelli leave if a bid comes in worth more than his market value, with the Saudis known to be keen.

Arsenal have been credited with interest in Joshua Kimmich as he nears the end of his Bayern Munich terms.

While Kimmich ‘is not the whole answer’ to Arsenal’s midfield search, his capture has still been described as a ‘no-brainer’.

IN FOCUS – A profile of Benjamin Sesko

By Nathan Egerton

Sesko first started to make headlines when he scored 59 goals in 23 games in the Under-15 set-up at Slovenian side Krsko.

He moved to Austria at the age of 16 and signed for Red Bull Salzburg in a deal worth €2.5million.

The striker immediately joined Salzburg’s partner club, FC Liefering, on loan for two seasons. He scored just one goal in his debut season before netting 21 goals in the 2020/21 season.

Sesko returned to Salzburg and scored 29 goals over the following two seasons, helping the club win the Austrian Cup and two Austrian Bundesliga titles.

The 21-year-old completed a €24million move to RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023 and finished his debut season in Germany with 18 goals across all competitions.

He also became the youngest ever player to score in seven consecutive Bundesliga games at the age of 20 years and 353 days.

In addition to his club form, the Slovenia international has 15 goals in 35 caps for his country and won their Footballer of the Year award in 2022.

He is the youngest player and the youngest goalscorer in Slovenia’s history, having scored his first goal for the country against Malta in October 2021 at the age of 18 years, four months and eight days.

Sesko idolises Erling Haaland and has also been compared to the Manchester City forward due to his physicality, impressive technique and electrifying pace.

He stands at 6ft 4in, while only six Bundesliga strikers recorded a faster running speed than Sesko’s 35.47kmph in the 2023/24 season.

“Such comparisons motivate me and give me energy,” Sesko said when asked about Haaland. “They do not represent pressure. I will listen and learn so I can be even better than he is.

“My teammates at the club tell me that Haaland and I are very similar, especially in terms of speed. Most of them even tell me that I’m better than him.”