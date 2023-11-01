Arsenal ‘expected’ to receive bids from two new arch-enemies for frustrated star in January

Thomas Partey is now attracting interest from Turkish Super Lig rivals Fenerbahce and Galatasaray ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

Arsenal seem ready to get rid of Partey in 2024 after he fell down their pecking order in midfield. His appearances earlier this season largely came at right-back. The situation has been frustrating the Ghana international, who may now be seeking a new club.

Partey has been linked with Juventus for a first taste of Italian football in Serie A, although there have been doubts about the formula of deal they would prefer. Now, Takvim claims Turkey could be an alternative destination for the 30-year-old.

Fierce Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have both been enjoying unbeaten starts to the Super Lig season after 10 games. To maintain their momentum in January, they could be on the lookout for ways to upgrade their squads.

The report suggests Partey is on the radar of both clubs, although what is not mentioned is how much either of them would be willing to pay for him.

Interestingly, the Galatasaray midfield already contains former Arsenal man Lucas Torreira. His timeline at the Emirates Stadium did not align with Partey’s, but they might have a chance of striking up a connection in Turkey.

Galatasaray are in the Champions League this season after winning the 2022-23 Super Lig. Fenerbahce, meanwhile, are competing in the Europa Conference League.

New challenge in Turkey for Partey?

Playing in Turkey would be a new experience for Partey, who prior to his Arsenal spell spent his entire club career in Spain with Atletico Madrid, Mallorca and Almeria.

He has made over 100 appearances for Arsenal since his 2020 arrival and was a regular starter alongside the now-departed Granit Xhaka last season, but Mikel Arteta has changed how he sets his midfield up recently and Partey – not helped by a groin injury – has been one of the victims.

Given that his contract in north London is only due to last until 2025, Arsenal might be ready to listen to offers for Partey.

