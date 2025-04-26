Nkunku and Palmer have been Chelsea's top scorers this season - but could one be Arsenal bound?

Arsenal are preparing a fresh summer approach for a disgruntled Chelsea attacker who’s gearing up for a blockbuster Stamford Bridge exit, according to a report – and he has one main condition before choosing his next club.

While they are London rivals, plenty of players have gone from Chelsea to Arsenal in recent years. For example, Raheem Sterling has spent this season on loan at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal’s squad also contains Kai Havertz and Jorginho, both of whom came directly from the Blues.

And another player could follow the same path this summer after Arsenal reignited their pursuit of Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, along with a rival for his signature.

That’s according to RMC Sport, which claims Arsenal are ‘expected to return to the fray’ for Nkunku’s signature this summer.

Nkunku was an option for Arsenal in January, but he stayed at Chelsea. Now, though, he is ‘increasingly considering a move’ away from the club.

Although he is their joint leading scorer this season, Nkunku is unhappy at his lack of chances to play regularly in his preferred position. Therefore, he is ready to consider a new challenge.

And when choosing his next club, he wants to ensure he is playing in the Champions League. As the second-placed side in the Premier League, Arsenal are almost over the line mathematically for qualification.

However, Arsenal do face a rival for Nkunku’s signature and it’s a side that already know they will definitely be in the Champions League next season.

Arsenal transfers: Main rival for Nkunku revealed

Indeed, the report adds that Bayern Munich are back in hot pursuit of Nkunku as well, after recently looking at a deal to take him back to the Bundesliga.

Nkunku’s previous experience of German football came with RB Leipzig, who Chelsea bought him from in 2023.

Chelsea have Nkunku under contract until 2029, but there have already been reports that they will be selling him this summer. And now with the player himself getting ready to move, it seems everyone is on the same page.

No transfer can happen though until Chelsea accept a bid. The update from RMC Sport doesn’t mention what their asking price is, nor what Arsenal or Bayern would be willing to pay.

Chelsea valued Nkunku at around the £65m mark back in January, according to respected sources at the time. He’s only scored once since then, though.

Arsenal transfer latest: Two midfielders linked

It’s bound to be another big summer for Arsenal after another missed opportunity to win the Premier League title. Indeed, work is already underway on some transfer pursuits.

Finding a reliable striker is top of the agenda. Nkunku could fill that role, but he could also play a supporting one. Therefore, Arsenal are still on the hunt for a signing like Viktor Gyokeres or Benjamin Sesko.

But the signing they’re advancing towards most quickly first is actually a midfielder whose release clause they are poised to activate.

In the same position, Arsenal have thrown in a curveball in contract talks with Thomas Partey.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been linked with a second unsettled Chelsea player to bolster their midfield ranks even further.

