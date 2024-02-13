Expensive Arsenal signing has ‘exhausted patience’ of Arteta with summer exit ‘more than probable’

Kai Havertz has reportedly ‘exhausted the patience’ of Arsenal already, and it is now ‘more than probable’ that Mikel Arteta will decide to sell him.

Many were surprised when Arteta decided to splash £65million on Havertz. He’d struggled in front of goal for Chelsea last season despite largely playing as the main striker – the German scored seven goals in 35 Premier League games.

As such, not only were people taken aback by the decision to sign him, but to drop him into midfield.

Indeed, of the 23 league games Havertz has played for the Gunners so far, he’s played in midfield for 21 of them.

His impact has been slim in a lot of those games, too, with the former striker only directly contributing to five goals. Given his previous position, the assumption would be that he could add attacking threat from the middle of the park.

It’s clear Arteta has not managed to get the best out of Havertz, and the manager has done little to prove that the move was a worthwhile one.

As a result, it seems the Spaniard’s patience is running thin.

Indeed, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, there are ‘questions about his adaptation to the team and his ability to make a difference on the pitch’.

Havertz has ‘exhausted patience’ of Arsenal

After a £65million move, it would have been expected that Havertz could adapt to another team in the same league he’d been playing in for the past three years.

Given he’s been unable to do so yet, it’s said he has ‘exhausted the patience’ of the Gunners, who will ‘seek his transfer’ next summer.

Indeed, that’s as he’s seen as ‘one of Arsenal’s great disappointments this season’.

While a transfer is now ‘more than probable’ come the summer, Arteta is seemingly aware it ‘will be impossible to recoup the money invested’ in Havertz.

It’s not clear what teams are interested, or what they’d pay to take him off Arsenal’s hands, but if his current form remains, it seems they’ll look to ship him out.

There’s ‘hope’ the situation can be turned around

There is apparently ‘hope’ that Havertz can ‘turn his situation around and prove his worth in the upcoming games’.

But with Arsenal’s mind essentially made up already, he’ll have to do a lot to keep his place.

That means showing he’s capable as a midfielder and having more of an impact come the end of the season.

If the Gunners win the league, he might be spared, having been part of their first Premier League triumph since 2003/04. He can’t just be a passenger in that success if they do, though.

