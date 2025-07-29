Arsenal hope to add one more high profile signing to their six additions already and reports have detailed the favour coming their way from Chelsea.

The Gunners have completed six major first-team signings thus far, with Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres the headline attractions. Beyond that trio, Kepa Arrizabalaga has arrived to back up David Raya, Cristhian Mosquera adds depth at centre-back and Christian Norgaard replaced Thomas Partey.

Including add-ons, Arsenal’s outlay is already north of £200m, though per The Athletic, they’re not finished yet.

The report brought news of who Arsenal intend to land as their seventh and most likely final signing of the summer – Eberechi Eze.

The Crystal Palace ace, 27, can be signed by a release clause worth £68m. The clause compromises a £60m fixed fee and £8m in add-ons.

Palace have signalled they’d be willing to sell the playmaker for an initial fee of just £45m so long as the total package hits the £68m figure.

The Athletic summarised the situation when stating: ‘They (Arsenal) remain attentive to any opportunities, however, and business will not close until the window is over. “We are constantly looking in the market,” Arteta said this week in Singapore.

‘Arsenal retain an interest in Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze. The England international has many admirers at Arsenal and would be keen to move to north London.

‘In theory, it looks like a straightforward deal: Eze has a release clause in his contract worth in excess of £60m.

‘Arsenal have, however, had reservations about paying the full clause for a player who turned 27 last month.

‘If Crystal Palace were to drop the price in the remaining weeks of the window, Arsenal would be keen to proceed. Naturally, sales would also give any pursuit of Eze a considerable boost.

‘A new contract for [Ethan] Nwaneri reduces the urgency of Arsenal’s Eze pursuit, but does not appear to have ended it entirely.’

Chelsea favour

As mentioned, Arsenal are reluctant to pay full price for Eze and would rather negotiate a deal containing a lower sum and more favourable payment terms.

Arsenal’s stance had left the door ajar for Chelsea to strike after the Blues showed strong interest in Eze too.

However, despite Chelsea still being willing to sign TWO more attackers this window, their focus appears to be on other targets.

RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons and Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United are in Chelsea’s sights. TEAMtalk understands Garnacho – who is determined to remain in the Premier League upon leaving Old Trafford – is open to joining Chelsea.

United aim to collect £55m from the winger’s sale but sources tell us a deal could be struck for as low as £40m.

With Chelsea also in advanced talks for the addition of Simons, Arsenal may not have to engage in a bidding war for Eze, thus increasing Palace’s chances of relaxing their demands.