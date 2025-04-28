Arsenal are considering a move for out-of-favour Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku as Mikel Arteta looks to add more attacking options this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

The former Leipzig man is one of several Chelsea stars who could leave Stamford Bridge. He is open to a departure but wants to make sure he gets consistent playing time at his next club.

Nkunku, 27, joined Chelsea for £52m in 2023 after bagging 70 goals in 172 games for Leipzig, but has failed to nail down a consistent spot in the Blues’ starting XI.

He has started only nine Premier League games this season, but TEAMtalk understands that his lack of action in the league hasn’t deterred Arsenal.

The Gunners are keen to add multiple options to their frontline and they believe Nkunku would fit nicely into Arteta’s tactical style.

However, they are not alone in the race. Sources state that Barcelona, along with several Bundesliga sides, are keeping close tabs on Nkunku’s situation.

The forward is open to all possibilities as they transfer window approaches, and sources have informed TEAMtalk that he could leave Chelsea for as little as £40m, which is seen as a bargain by his suitors.

READ MORE: Arsenal to help Man City agree first summer signing as Guardiola handed £50m ‘boost’

Arsenal consider swoop for Chelsea forward

As TEAMtalk reported on April 28, Chelsea are planning for a busy transfer window in which several players could arrive and depart.

We revealed that six players in particular could be sold, and Nkunku is among them, with the others being Noni Madueke, Trevoh Chalobah, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Andrey Santos and Joao Felix.

Nkunku could’ve left Chelsea in January as he was generating interest but the Blues chose to hold onto him. This was partly due to squad number but also because they believe they can get a better deal this summer.

Having a player like Nkunku gives Chelsea the option to use him as part of a deal should an interested club have a player they like.

Arsenal are working hard on striker targets and have held conversations with Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko as they try to find the best deal.

As we have consistently reported, the dream addition would be Alexander Isak from Newcastle but his asking price makes him very difficult to get.

Nkunku being shortlisted by Arsenal is a reflection of this, as they could sign him and Gyokeres for less than it would take to lure Isak from the Magpies.

The expectation is that the French international will leave Chelsea and a move to Arsenal is possible, but he won’t be short of offered as clubs weigh up summer bids.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Latest Arsenal news

🔴 Arsenal told they can dethrone Liverpool as champions if one major signing arrives

🔴 Liverpool consider last-ditch hijack of Inter Milan striker chase as agreement nears – sources

🔴 Arsenal elbow Man Utd aside and become favourites to sign LaLiga ace – report