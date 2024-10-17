Arsenal eye Belgian forward who’s enjoying brilliant career revival, with West Ham also in mix

Arsenal and West Ham United are among a number of Premier League clubs tracking Charles De Ketelaere amid the star’s return to form, as per a report.

CaughtOffside claim that Arsenal have been joined by the likes of West Ham, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in scouting De Ketelaere recently. The Atalanta man, who can operate as a No 10, centre-forward or left winger, is picking up lots of interest ahead of potentially securing a big move in summer 2025.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a ‘big admirer’ of De Ketelaere and sporting director Edu is looking to position the Gunners at the front of the queue for his signature.

Edu has yet to make a formal approach for the Belgium international, though he is in internal talks over whether contact should be made.

Arteta wants Arsenal to sign another creative midfielder and CaughtOffside state that De Ketelaere has emerged as an alternative to Shakhtar Donetsk ace Georgiy Sudakov.

Despite rival interest from the likes of Man City and Tottenham, it is actually West Ham who look set to provide Arsenal with the strongest competition for De Ketelaere.

The report adds that West Ham are likely to swoop for the 23-year-old if they lose one of Lucas Paqueta or Mohammed Kudus next summer.

De Ketelaere back on right path

De Ketelaere will be delighted that he is back on the radars of top Premier League clubs, as it shows he is making progress as he looks to become a top attacker in European football.

De Ketelaere earned plenty of admirers after breaking through at Club Brugge. The 20-cap international was hunted by Leeds United, but it was ultimately AC Milan who won the race for him.

However, De Ketelaere failed to score a single goal during 40 appearances for Milan and was subsequently loaned to Atalanta, a deal which became permanent in the summer.

The playmaker has turned his career around with Atalanta and has registered 15 goals and 12 assists in 60 appearances for the Serie A outfit so far.

De Ketelaere has only managed one goal and one assist in 10 games this season, but that does not tell the whole story. He is key to how Atalanta like to attack and has been their fourth-best player this term with an average rating of 7.17, according to WhoScored.

Arsenal news: Striker boost, legend’s advice

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been given encouragement they can strike a sensational deal for Newcastle United hitman Alexander Isak.

It emerged on Wednesday that Arsenal are ‘on red alert’ as the centre-forward is stalling in contract talks with Newcastle.

Isak wants to become Newcastle’s best-paid player and is hopeful that a release clause will be included in his fresh terms, demands the Magpies do not intend to meet.

Should the Swede push for a move away from Newcastle, then Arsenal will likely be the frontrunners to land him. Both Isak and Benjamin Sesko are high up on Arsenal’s striker shortlist.

Elsewhere, Arsenal hero Lee Dixon has suggested that his former club should win the race to bring Lille’s Angel Gomes back to England.

“I think Angel Gomes would fit in at Arsenal superbly,” Dixon said. “His qualities are clear to see, he’s a very good link-up player and we’ve seen that he can play alongside Declan Rice.

“He’s got a lot of potential and although there will be plenty of clubs looking at him, I could see him at Arsenal next season.”