Arsenal are reportedly ready to make a move for highly-rated Blackburn Rovers forward Igor Tyjon this summer.

For the last couple of years, Arsenal fans have urged the club to sign a new number nine, with forward acquisitions Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus not quite cutting the mustard in attack.

At a time when they have, arguably, stood idle and not signed an out-and-out striker, they have allowed young forward talent in Mika Biereth and Folarin Balogun to leave – with both now at Monaco, with varying success.

It seems they are intent on finally signing a centre-forward this summer, though, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres at the top of their list of targets.

But the Gunners are always on the lookout for up-and-coming talent, and according to Sun journalist Alan Nixon, the north London team are prepared to offer £1million for Tyjon.

The 17-year-old, who has also been linked with Manchester United in the past, has only made one appearance for Blackburn’s first-team but he has impressed at England Under-17 level, where he has two goals in eight appearances.

Incidentally, the teenager, who has represented England and Poland at youth level, was not the only Blackburn player on their radar this year.

Arsenal on the lookout for rising stars

Although Arsenal are reportedly looking at Tyjon, they were said to be interested in 16-year-old team-mate Harvey Higgins back in April, according to Football League World.

The fellow forward has been described as the ‘next Jamie Vardy’ due to his ferocious pace but now Tyjon is their next target.

The ex-Rochdale academy player was the subject of Premier League interest in 2024 but went on to sign a scholarship deal at Ewood Park instead.

For Rovers’ Under-21s, Tyjon scored four goals in seven appearances, so it may just be a matter of time before he graduates to the first team.

Incidentally, the Championship side may be wary of losing Tyjon as Newcastle United swooped in for Rovers starlet Rory Finneran last summer. But the lure of Arsenal may be too good to turn down for Tyjon, although his chances of a breakthrough at Blackburn are much higher.

Arsenal transfer news: Sane race intensifies, Gyokeres and Sesko talks heat up

Tottenham have reportedly leapfrogged Arsenal in the race to sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, but Galatasaray are also interested.

The German international is yet to sign a new deal with the Bundesliga champions and could leave as a free agent in the coming weeks if a contract agreement is not struck.

Arsenal have said to have verbally agreed personal terms with Gyokeres despite also being in talks to sign Sesko as they up the ante in their striker search.

While only one is likely to be signed, the Gunners are enquiring about both marksmen following the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign.

Finally, Arsenal’s chances of signing Chelsea man Andrey Santos appeared to have fallen apart.