Arsenal set eye-watering Ramsdale price as David Ornstein confirms ‘opening offer’ for Prem star

Arsenal have given second-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale a massive price tag, while David Ornstein has provided a key update on the club’s pursuit of a Wolverhampton Wanderers man.

Ramsdale was Arsenal’s No 1 for two seasons after joining the club from Sheffield United for an initial £24million – potentially rising to £30m – in August 2021. But that all changed when David Raya joined the Gunners on loan from Brentford last summer, a move which has now been made permanent for £27m.

Raya quickly usurped Ramsdale as Mikel Arteta’s main keeper, forcing the latter to settle for just 11 appearances in all competitions last term.

Ramsdale was already behind Jordan Pickford in Gareth Southgate’s pecking order for England, but it now looks impossible that he will oust the Everton man.

Ramsdale is eager to leave Arsenal so that he can play in the Premier League on a weekly basis once again and show Southgate his ability.

The 26-year-old has been linked with clubs such as Chelsea, Newcastle United and Wolves so far, but no transfer has materialised.

According to the latest reports, Arsenal are pricing their shot-stopper out of a move, having laid out their demands at an incredible £50m.

Given the fact Ramsdale is not even in Arsenal’s starting eleven, Chelsea, Newcastle and Wolves will have no intention of meeting that huge sum.

Arsenal transfers: Updates on Ramsdale, Bentley

Arteta wants to have two top keepers he can rely on, allowing the manager to rotate between different competitions. That plan includes Ramsdale, but the former Bournemouth man would rather join a team further down the Premier League table if it meant he could play regularly once again.

This update on Ramsdale comes amid Arsenal launching a bid to sign a potential third-choice keeper. Ornstein has confirmed that Arsenal sporting director Edu has made an ‘opening offer’ for Wolves’ Daniel Bentley.

Arsenal view Bentley as a cheap potential addition to their squad. Although, Edu’s proposal has been knocked back as it has not met Wolves’ asking price.

While Gary O’Neil’s side are open to selling the English keeper to increase their own transfer funds, they view Bentley as a solid member of the squad and will therefore hold out for more money before letting him leave.

Bentley linking up with Arsenal would see his career go full circle. The 30-year-old spent time in the Arsenal academy before leaving as a teenager in 2009 to join Southend United’s youth ranks.

Bentley has gone on to play for Southend, Bristol City, Brentford and Wolves since then, and he could soon return to the club where he began his career.

