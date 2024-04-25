Arsenal eyeing move for sublime midfielder Cesc Fabregas told Liverpool to sign

Arsenal have made signing a new midfielder one of their priorities for the summer and are targeting a player Cesc Fabregas once recommended to Liverpool.

Thomas Partey is expected to depart the Emirates in the summer and Jorginho looks set to follow him out the exit door, given his contract expires in June.

This will leave a void in the Gunners squad and Mikel Arteta already has an idea of who he will target to fill it, with multiple exciting players on his shortlist.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Arsenal are considering a move for Monaco star Youssouf Fofana, who is considered to be one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1.

The 25-year-old can play in the number six or number eight role and has made 31 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring three goals and making three assists in the process.

Fofana is known for his high-energy, aggressive approach which would make him an ideal replacement for Partey and partner for Declan Rice at Arsenal, or could even compete with the England star for a starting spot.

Fofana has caught the attention of the North Londoners, who are ‘in pursuit’ of him alongside Paris-Saint Germain, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan.

Manchester United are also reported to be keen on Fofana, so could compete with Arsenal for his signature.

Cesc Fabregas wanted Arsenal target to join Liverpool

In an interview with RMC Sport in 2022, Arsenal legend Fabregas said that Fofana would be a perfect signing for Liverpool.

“When I came [to Monaco as a player], Thierry (Henry) and Vadim (Vasilyev) also asked me to help grow the young people,” Fabregas said.

“It was an important point. Today, I feel like I have won the respect and sympathy of this younger generation. I hope I have helped. We like each other. I will continue to follow them and exchange with them.

“I would like to see Fofana, (Sofiane) Diop or (Aurelien) Tchouameni at Bayern or Liverpool!”

Liverpool may not have taken Fabregas’ advice regarding Fofana, but it looks like he could end up at his old club Arsenal.

Monaco are reportedly set to demand a minimum of €30m (£25.7m) for the France international this summer, so it will be interesting to see if the Gunners or one of his other suitors are willing to match that valuation.

If Arsenal can command a decent fee for Partey, bringing in Fofana could prove to be an excellent bit of business for Arteta and Co.

