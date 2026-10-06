Arsenal learn chances of Konsa facing Leeds as Arteta handed triple injury boost

The latest reports on the fitness of Arsenal star Ezri Konsa claim that the centre-back remains a major doubt to face Leeds United this weekend with the dead leg he suffered on England duty, although there is better news on three other players.

Konsa started the Gunners’ last three league matches before the lengthy international break, having signed from Aston Villa in a £55million deal towards the end of the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old reported for England duty with a minor problem, but still played the full 90 minutes in the loss to Spain and then the rout of Croatia.

However, after sustaining another blow to his quad in Croatia, Konsa withdrew from the England camp and will not feature in the final fixture of the international break against Czechia on Tuesday evening.

Speaking after his withdrawal, Thomas Tuchel said: “Unfortunately, he got another hit on the quad and that caused a light trauma and we decided not to let him play through this pain, so he left camp to get treatment for both his issues now. I think nothing major, but not worth the risk taking.”

While the issue is not deemed that serious, an updated report in The Standard claims that Konsa is not certain to be fit in time for Arsenal’s return to league action against Leeds on Saturday.

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Should Konsa not be able to feature, Arteta will likely turn to one of Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera to partner Gabriel at the heart of the defence.

Both players are coming off their own injury issues but have been seen on the training pitches at London Colney over the international break.

Ben White is also closing in on a return, having missed out on games against Ipswich Town and Brighton prior to the international break.

The Gunners did suffer some significant injury blows over that break, however, with Kai Havertz and Christos Tzolis both picking up knocks while away with their respective countries.

Havertz was forced off with a hamstring injury in Germany’s first game of the break against the Netherlands and immediately returned to Arsenal to undergo tests.

The extent of the injury is not publicly known, but, like Konsa, Havertz is expected to be a major doubt for the visit of Daniel Farke’s Leeds.

Tzolis, meanwhile, is expected to be out for around two to three weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury against the Netherlands.

The Greece international could potentially return for Arsenal’s Premier League fixture at home to Everton on October 24, if his recovery goes to plan.

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