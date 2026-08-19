Arsenal are pushing ahead with their move for Ezri Konsa, and TEAMtalk understands talks with Aston Villa have accelerated significantly, with sources now believing a deal for the England international is close.

The Gunners have been working on a deal for the 28-year-old for several weeks, and negotiations have now reached a stage where there is growing confidence an agreement can be reached.

Villa had been holding firm on a £60million valuation for Konsa, but we understand a deal could ultimately be completed for a fee closer to £50million, with the structure of the package and add-ons being discussed.

Arsenal view Konsa as the ideal defensive addition for Mikel Arteta, particularly given his ability to operate centrally and at right-back.

The Gunners had identified the need for that flexibility after William Saliba’s back problem, which is expected to keep him out until next year, while Jurrien Timber has only just returned to training after missing the World Cup finals with a groin injury.

That situation has also had a direct impact on Ben White’s future.

TEAMtalk understands Arsenal are not looking to let White leave this window, despite interest from a number of clubs and the likelihood that Konsa will arrive.

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Ezri Konsa deal close as Arsenal make Ben White decision

White saw his role reduced last season as Timber established himself as Arteta’s first-choice right-back.

The England international then missed the end of the campaign with a knee injury, ruling him out of England’s World Cup plans despite having worked his way back into contention.

He spent the summer recovering and returned fully fit, but his situation attracted interest, with Everton among the leading domestic suitors and Inter Milan having also shown an interest before they moved for Djed Spence.

Arsenal had previously considered whether White could be allowed to move on, but the current defensive situation has changed that thinking.

With Timber still building up his fitness and Saliba out for an extended period, Arsenal have made it clear they do not want to lose White even if Konsa arrives.

The expectation is therefore that Konsa will add to Arteta’s defensive options rather than directly replace White.

Villa, meanwhile, are making their own preparations for Konsa potentially leaving.

We understand they are close to completing a deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, which would help provide them with another established right-back and strengthen their position to sanction Konsa’s departure.

With those developments taking place in parallel, Arsenal believe the Konsa deal is now moving towards a conclusion.

Sources close to the negotiations believe the two clubs are getting close on both the fee and structure, with further discussions expected before a final agreement is reached.

For Arsenal, the message is increasingly clear: Konsa is close, while White is staying.

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