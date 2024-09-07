Fabio Vieira has admitted his “love” for FC Porto after coming clean on his reasons for leaving Arsenal this summer in a move that he believes will help his career reach new heights – while Raheem Sterling is setting his sights on making a big impact for the Gunners.

The Portuguese midfielder moved to Emirates Stadium from Porto in summer 2022 for a fee worth £32m (€40m / $44.7m), having established himself as a player of real quality in the Primeira Liga. However, Vieira has only fleetingly showed glimpses of his qualities at Arsenal, having been limited to just 49 appearances across that time, with only 12 goal involvements (three goals, nine assists) to his name.

However, most of Vieira’s time in north London has been spent warming the bench, with the former Portugal Under-21 star unable to get into the side ahead of Martin Odegaard and with Emile Smith Rowe – who has also since departed himself – seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order.

As a result, speculation of an exit at Emirates Stadium began to swirl almost as soon as the summer window opened for business, though is was not until 27 August – three days before the window shut – that Vieira secured a transfer, when Mikel Arteta allowed the 24-year-old to return to his former side Porto on a season-long loan deal.

Having previously played 76 times for the Portuguese giants, Vieira – who has been handed the coveted No 10 shirt this season – will be hoping to make his second debut for the club as the Primeira Liga season resumes next weekend when Porto take on Farense on Sunday 15 September.

Vieira hopes to shine after explaining why he had to leave Arsenal

Vieira will hope to pick up where he left off for Porto and has nbow come clean on his decision to quit north London and return to the club he loves.

“The idea of returning came from me. I love this club and I’m going to give everything on the pitch,” Vieira told O Jogo.

“I’m happy, obviously, it’s my home. I’m looking forward to being at the stadium, playing in front of these fans and doing the best I can for this club this season.

“It was a chance that, above all, came to me because it was something I already wanted: to play. I had a difficult time in England, an operation, and at this moment I felt that FC Porto was a good opportunity to continue growing and developing.

“I felt that this was the right place to do it this season.”

Vieira, though, does feel his time in the Premier League has aided his game.

“I have more responsibilities. I can say I’m a different man. Obviously they played in a different style than we play here, but both there and here there are two teams that always have control of the ball, most of the time they are in possession of the ball, in offensive processes, but we also have the defensive process, both are very important in football.”

Vieira’s contract at Arsenal does not expire until summer 2027 so he could feasible return to north London next season, though neither would it be a surprise if the Gunners decided to cut their losses on the player three seasons after signing him.

Sterling keen to make impact at Arsenal

With the Gunners allowing Smith Rowe, Vieira and Reiss Nelson to all leave, it perhaps came as no surprise that Arsenal brought in an attacking addition of their own, with Sterling signing on the dotted line on a season’s loan from Chelsea.

Counting Manchester City and Liverpool among his former clubs, the Gunners managed to talk Chelsea into letting the player leave without the need for a loan fee and with Arsenal understood to be covering £150,000 of his mammoth £325,000 a week wages.

His experience in winning trophies could prove invaluable to Arteta over the course of the campaign, and the 82-times capped England winger is already targeting a winning debut at Tottenham when their Premier League campaign resumes next Sunday.

Expressing what he will bring to Arsenal, Sterling stated: “It’s a perfect fit for myself to be at a football club like this, where you can see that hunger, that desire, year on year, they are pushing and pushing and pushing. That’s exactly how I am as a person.

“Each year you want to get better and do better than the previous year. Hopefully I can gel really well with the boys and get going.

“It’s time now to meet the boys, get settled in and hopefully now see some game time and make my mark.”