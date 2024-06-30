Arsenal have reportedly made the first move in the race for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, who’s been linked with Tottenham in recent days.

The 22-year-old defender featured in Italy’s three Euro 2024 group-stage matches but missed their 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in the Round of 16 due to suspension.

Calafiori’s performances in the tournament have caught the attention of clubs across Europe and a move away from Bologna looks to be on the cards.

As we reported on Wednesday, Arsenal and Tottenham are seriously interested in the talented centre-back, but Juventus are also keen.

Juventus’ manager Thiago Motta recently left Bologna and he is very keen on an instant reunion with Calafiori at the Allianz Stadium.

He struggled with injuries early in his career but has been fantastic since joining Bologna last summer, making 33 appearances in 2023/24 and scoring two goals.

The youngster was a key reason why Bologna qualified for the Champions League and he is thought to be ready to take the next big step in his career.

Arsenal ‘schedule meeting’

According to trusted transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are ‘set to schedule an initial meeting’ to gain an understanding of Calafiori’s situation.

Bologna are keen to keep hold of the Italian international but will reluctantly part ways with him for a fee in the region of £34-38m (€40-45m).

“For Calafiori, Arsenal made an enquiry to understand the situation of the player,” Calafiori told GIVEMESPORT.

“I mean, it’s also normal when you are looking for a left-footed player, a left-foot defender. Riccardo Calafiori is one of the best available now on the market.

“So Arsenal have been showing their interest in the situation. But at the moment, it’s not a negotiation. There is no bid, there is no contact with Bologna, so it’s just an enquiry to understand the situation of Calafiori.”

However, Calafiori isn’t the only centre-back on Arsenal’s radar. As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is also admired by the Gunners.

They are also looking into a potential deal for exit-linked Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, per reports.

Arteta is happy with his current centre-back partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes but wants more competition for the duo in case one of them gets injured.

Calafiori has the potential to be a smart long-term addition for Arsenal but it remains to be seen whether they’re willing to match his price tag.

