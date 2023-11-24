Fabrizio Romano reveals Arsenal poised to ‘seal’ significant signing in 2024, with ‘long-term contract’ drawn up

Arsenal are ready to ‘seal’ the permanent signing of David Raya from Brentford next year, according to Fabrizio Romano – with fellow goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale facing an uncertain future in North London.

Arsenal caused a stir when they landed Raya on an initial loan deal over the summer, as it was unclear how the Spaniard would fit in alongside then number one Ramsdale. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he believed having two top-class keepers would give his side the best possible chance of triumphing in multiple competitions, but several pundits soon expressed their concern that the plan might backfire on Arteta.

After spending the first three Premier League games on the bench, Raya has since managed to usurp Ramsdale and is now Arteta’s first-choice keeper. Arteta likes the Brentford loanee, who cost an initial £3million in the summer, as he is particularly good at playing out from the back and starting Arsenal moves. Although, there are also concerns that Raya might not be big or powerful enough to dominate his box like other Premier League keepers do.

Ramsdale has been a good sport during the troublesome situation, as he has been filmed applauding Raya when he has made good saves.

However, the Englishman may have secretly been hoping that Raya struggles during the start of his Arsenal career, as this would see Gunners chiefs snub the opportunity to sign him from Brentford on a permanent basis next year. The two London clubs have a £27m agreement in place.

Arsenal snubbing the opportunity to keep Raya on a long-term basis would have placed Ramsdale back in Arteta’s starting lineup. However, Romano has stated that Arsenal fully intend on making Raya’s loan permanent.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, the journalist revealed that Arsenal will ‘seal’ Raya’s signing in 2024. The transfer is ‘guaranteed’ to go through, and Arsenal have even finalised a ‘long-term contract’ with the 28-year-old.

It is interesting that Arsenal did not sign Raya permanently straight away. But this was down to the Financial Fair Play implications involved, as it worked out better for both clubs to agree an initial loan with a buy-out clause.

Ramsdale backed to leave Arsenal amid Raya move

While Raya will look to make his time at the Emirates a big success, Ramsdale will be weighing up whether to hand in a transfer request so he can play regularly elsewhere. After all, sitting on the bench at Arsenal will dampen his chances of making the England squad for Euro 2024.

Former Aston Villa and England forward Gabby Agbonlahor recently predicted that Ramsdale will swap Arsenal for Newcastle United in an attempt to revitalise his career.

“I’m saying Newcastle,” he said. “It’s Newcastle or Chelsea for me, because [Nick] Pope’s a top shot-stopper but he can’t play with his feet.

“Every Premier League club near the top has a goalkeeper that can play out from the back and Pope can’t.

“That’s the reason that he’ll maybe miss out on going to the Euros with England, because he can’t play from the back.

“I think that Ramsdale to Newcastle [could happen], but Chelsea, their goalkeeper isn’t great, [Robert] Sanchez.”

