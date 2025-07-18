Viktor Gyokeres with an Arsenal shirt Photoshopped on him and, inset, Mikel Arteta

Fabrizio Romano has shed light on the issue holding up Viktor Gyokeres’ transfer to Arsenal, while the Gunners have beaten Liverpool to a separate striker signing.

Gyokeres is the frontman Arsenal have chosen to spearhead their new-look attack. The 27-year-old scored goals for fun in Portugal and the hope is his phenomenal output can be maintained in the much tougher Premier League when playing alongside superior players like Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

Personal terms have long since been agreed with Gyokeres. A broad club-to-club agreement is also in place, though the finer details of the deal are still being thrashed out.

Sporting have accepted Arsenal’s proposal to pay €63.5m plus €10m in add-ons. However, transfer guru Romano has revealed it’s the exact make-up of the add-ons that the clubs are still to meet in the middle on.

Reporting on Thursday, Romano stated: “The conversation is still ongoing. The agents of the player are still in London to try and resolve the agreement between all parties involved, Sporting, Arsenal.

“[On the] player side everything is okay, five-year contract, Gyokeres is fighting to go to Arsenal. But obviously it’s really important to agree on the add-ons.

“They are really on it, every single hour, every single minute. Arsenal and Sporting are working on this deal.

“So as soon as it will be agreed I will let you know but they are still working on the add-ons.

“On Sunday there were reports of deal done… it was not done, it was simply not done. It was close, for sure, because they agreed the first part of the fee, but not the add-ons.”

Romano added Arsenal are “not happy” with Sporting who keep moving the goalposts and “fighting on every single detail.”

Nevertheless, Gyokeres remains determined to complete the move and immediately rejected Sporting’s recent suggestions he move to Saudi Arabia instead in a deal that would have generated both the player and club more money.

In one clear indication the move WILL go through, CNN Portugal brought images of removal vans emptying Gyokeres’ home in Portugal.

Arsenal agree separate striker signing

In other news, Arsenal have trumped Liverpool and ‘won’ the race to sign Will Wright of Salford City.

Liverpool bid for the talented 17-year-old frontman and a switch to Anfield was ‘advanced.’

However, Arsenal thundered in with a superior bid believed to be worth £500,000 inclusive of add-ons.

Taking to X on Friday morning, Romano confirmed Arsenal’s coup.

“Arsenal have agreed deal to sign 17 year old talented striker Will Wright, documents being prepared,” wrote Romano.

“Arsenal won the race despite interest from several clubs.”

