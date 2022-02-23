Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed when Arsenal will engage in contract talks with Bukayo Saka, amid the winger’s links with Liverpool and Manchester City.

Saka has been in good form yet again this season, registering eight goals and four assists in all competitions so far. That includes a brace in the 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City on Boxing Day.

The England international also got on the scoresheet as Arsenal beat Brentford 2-1 at the weekend. After being played in by Thomas Partey, Saka sent a venomous strike in off the post.

The 20-year-old is one of Arsenal’s most valuable assets, alongside fellow academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe. But reports claim Saka could be on the move in the near future.

According to a bombshell report from ESPN, both Liverpool and City are keeping tabs on his contract situation. Either club could launch an offer if Saka does not agree fresh terms at the Emirates.

His current deal runs until 2024, giving the Gunners sufficient time to organise a renewal.

And Romano has suggested when that may occur. He said on The Here We Go Podcast (via The Boot Room): “I wanted to say one thing about Bukayo Saka because it’s normal to have a lot of rumours on Saka. This boy is doing incredible. I think sometimes he’s underrated in the press, but he’s a special talent.

Bukayo Saka ‘loves Arsenal’

“The player loves Arsenal, and at the moment, he’s not planning for something different.

“Contract talks won’t take place now. It’s not in February, it’s not in March, they will discuss maybe end of the season. But Arsenal are, of course, happy with him, and he is happy with them. So I don’t see any problem.”

Arsenal have history with players running down their contracts and leaving for free. Notable examples include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

But former striker Gabby Agbonlahor reckons the North London outfit do not need to worry about Saka.

Pundit thinks wide man will stay

“The difference with Saka is, he’s been there since he was a kid and he’s still young,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider recently.

“It’s not like he’s 25 or 26, he’s still very young and has a lot of time to get into the Champions League with Arsenal.

“Arsenal shouldn’t really worry about Saka. He’s at the right club, he broke into the England squad playing for Arsenal so, from what I know, I don’t see him wanting to leave.”

Saka has made 116 Gunners appearances to date, notching 19 goals and 26 assists in that time.

