An Arsenal transfer will NOT progress despite claims a request to launch a £73m bid had been made, according to reports.

The transfer headlines at Arsenal right now centre on the final third. The Gunners have agreed personal terms with Noni Madueke AND Viktor Gyokeres. Arsenal are now deliberating whether to bid for Chelsea’s Madueke, while a club-to-club agreement with Sporting for Gyokeres is edging closer.

Elsewhere, Eberechi Eze is also a wanted man in north London and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo continues to be a player of interest. Rodrygo’s future at Real Madrid will be determined once their Club World Cup campaign concludes.

According to the ultra-reliable David Ornstein, Arsenal are only likely to make a move for an elite-level left winger if selling Gabriel Martinelli.

Ornstein recently said on The Athletic FC Podcast: “Arsenal always wanted to strengthen on the left wing, but they’ve got Gabriel Martinelli there.

“If he were to leave, then you could see them bringing in a top left-sided winger. If he’s not to leave, I don’t think so.”

The journalist continued: “We’ve reported on the likes of Rodrygo and Anthony Gordon, I think that’s if Martinelli leaves. I don’t necessarily think that’s if he was to stay.”

That update came around the same time as GiveMeSport and Ben Jacobs claimed Al Nassr were readying a move for the Brazilian.

The Saudi side are desperate to sign a new left winger too and Luis Diaz of Liverpool is on their radar. But with the Reds reluctant in the extreme to sell, Al Nassr had turned their attention to Martinelli.

Indeed, the report even claimed Al Nassr had ‘requested central funding of €85m / £73m in order to make a bid’. The funding would come from the Public Investment Fund (Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund) which owns 75 percent of Al Nassr and bankrolls their major signings.

But according to the latest from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Martinelli to Al Nassr is a complete non-starter.

Al Nassr not moving for Martinelli

“Understand reports about Gabriel Martinelli and Al Nassr are currently wide of mark,” declared Romano on X.

“No talks taking place with Saudi Pro League side as Al Nassr are now working on different targets at winger position.”

Romano did not name who Al Nassr are exploring moves for instead, though one player well known to be on their radar is Diaz.

As mentioned, Liverpool don’t want to sell their Colombian winger but that has not stopped Diaz from seemingly angling for an exit amid persistent speculation he’s unhappy with his modest salary at Anfield.

BILD reported on Tuesday that Diaz has agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich. If that report is accurate, expect approaches from Al Nassr and fellow interested side, Barcelona, in the coming hours and days too.

