Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal plans for huge deal no one is talking about

Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on three big Arsenal deals and also shed light on a fourth that until now at least, had gone completely unreported.

The Gunners are flying high this season amid very realistic hopes of ending their 20-plus year wait for a Premier League title. The squad Mikel Arteta has assembled is arguably the deepest in the Premier League and features the perfect blend of homegrown stars and impactful signings.

With virtually all of the pieces in place, Arsenal have set themselves up for a period of sustained success. Key to that ambition is ensuring the brightest stars already in the situ remain at the Emirates for the long haul.

Taking to YouTube on Sunday night, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano shed light on the work Arsenal are doing to keep their best players happy.

The trusted reporter confirmed David Raya recently signed a new contract that improved his salary without adding years. The Spaniard remains contracted until 2028 but is now pocketing a wage more befitting his status as one of the world’s best goalkeepers.

Jurrien Timber and his camp are deep in discussions with Arsenal over a new contract. The Gunners believe the Dutchman – who may already be the best full-back in the Premier League – has “huge potential” and can reach even loftier heights.

Accordingly, Arsenal want to thrash out a new deal “as soon as possible” and the conversations are “well underway.”

Regarding Bukayo Saka, Arsenal are making “very good progress” in extension talks. The exchanges thus far have been “positive” and Saka “wants to stay.”

Romano then shed light on a fourth new deal Arsenal have set their sights on and until now, it was not in the public domain.

“In Arsenal’s plans there is also the idea to offer a new contract to Declan Rice,” declared Romano. “So Arsenal also want to discuss with Rice and offer him a new deal.

“It’s part of the plans, it’s part of the conversations, so let’s follow that situation, because also Declan is going to be one of the names mentioned internally for a new and deserved contract.”

Romano stressed the deals for Timber and Saka will be presided over first before full attention turns to Rice, though a new contract is very much in the pipeline for the midfielder.

Rice’s existing contract in north London – worth £240,000-a-week – expires in 2028 and Arsenal hold an option for an extra season.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Arsenal news

In other news, Arsenal have leapfrogged Barcelona in the race to sign an in-demand LaLiga striker, who could replace a Gunners star that Mikel Arteta ‘wants out’, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been linked with a move for Feyenoord midfielder Quiten Timber, the brother of Gunners defender, Jurrien Timber.

The 24-year-old’s contract with Feyenoord is set to expire next summer and along with Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham are also said to be interested.

In other news, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has revealed Arsenal lead Man Utd in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi.

Dortmund will consider offers of around €70m (£62m / $81m) for Adeyemi in January.