Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal star who ‘wants titles’ is considering leaving

There’s a huge clue an Arsenal star will change clubs in the summer, and the Gunners have reportedly submitted a proposal for his stunning replacement.

Arsenal’s quadruple dreams have been shattered in recent weeks, and Mikel Arteta and co are facing up to the very real prospect of yet another trophyless season.

Arsenal are no longer in sole control of the fate of the Premier League title. If Manchester City win each of their remaining seven games and overturn a tiny goal difference deficit, they’ll be champions once again.

Of course, holding their nerve will result in the Gunners lifting their first league title since the Invincibles season of 2003/04.

One player who’ll do all he can to end that drought is striker, Gabriel Jesus. However, there are signs he’s beginning to look beyond the current campaign and to a summer in which he could leave north London.

The Brazil international, 29, appointed a new agent earlier this year. That move is most often seen within the industry as an early indicator a transfer is on the horizon.

Taking to YouTube to shed light on the situation, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed Jesus could “assess [transfer] proposals” once the season ends.

“Regarding Gabriel Jesus, there have been stories from Italy,” began Romano. “Gabriel decided to go with a new agent at the beginning of 2026 to start assessing his future.

“He is under contract with Arsenal until 2027, but I can guarantee to you that at this stage, the player is completely focused on trying to win something with Arsenal this season. He is really obsessed by that; he loves Arsenal.

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“In the summer – not now in April or May – Gabriel Jesus could assess proposals in case of good bids for summer 2026.

“He could leave Arsenal one year before the expiration of his contract; that’s a possibility, but it’s not something he is actively searching for now.

“He wants to fight for titles, and then in the summer, the possibility for his exit could become concrete.”

With the jury out on Viktor Gyokeres and Jesus potentially leaving, Arsenal are already in the market for a top class new striker…

Latest Arsenal news – Gunners ‘submit’ Julian Alvarez ‘proposal’

In other news, Arsenal have made a ‘move’ to sign Julian Alvarez by putting a ‘concrete offer’ to the player, and we can reveal Atletico Madrid are already lining up Mason Greenwood as the replacement.

Elsewhere, Mikel Arteta has gone full Kevin Keegan by declaring himself to be “on fire” after his side surrendered their advantage in the Premier League title race.

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