Fabrizio Romano confirms Arteta will ruthlessly replace Arsenal star as Bundesliga signing beckons

Mikel Arteta is gunning to sign a new left-back for Arsenal this summer amid concerns over Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

After six trophy-laden years at Manchester City, Zinchenko left the Etihad in July 2022 by joining Arsenal for £32million. During his first season in North London, Zinchenko impressed in an inverted full-back role while making 33 appearances across all competitions.

The Ukrainian has played 33 times so far this season, too, though his form has dipped. As a result, Arteta has been forced to use left-footed centre-half Jakub Kiwior at left-back at times this campaign.

Zinchenko struggled during Arsenal’s damaging 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa, and former Gunners goalkeeper David Seaman hit him with the following criticism: “Watching Zinchenko in that left-back position, I know he likes to go into midfield, but sometimes he gives the ball away in really important positions.

“He got caught out a couple of times and that puts everybody on edge.”

Recently, there have been reports that Arsenal will try to land a new left-back in the summer. Such a signing would put more pressure on Zinchenko to improve his performances, while also giving Arteta another option in the position.

DON’T MISS: The Arsenal centre-back target who’s a blend of Gabriel and Saliba and also a Gunners fan

In his latest column for the Daily Briefing, transfer guru Romano has revealed there is a good chance Arsenal will bring in a new left-back.

“As has been reported, I can confirm that it’s a possibility for Arsenal to go for a new left-back in the summer,” he said.

Arsenal in for new left-back – Fabrizio Romano

“It’s not guaranteed yet because they still have to hold more meetings to discuss their summer plans, but a new left-back is one of the possibilities for the summer transfer window.”

It is still unclear whether Arsenal will sell Zinchenko though, as those discussions will take place once the season is finished.

“There’s also been some speculation about the future of Oleksandr Zinchenko but my understanding is that nothing has been discussed yet with him – the full focus is on the final weeks of the season before that,” the journalist added.

Romano did not discuss which left-back Arsenal are particularly interested in, but they have burst into the race for Bayer Leverkusen star Alex Grimaldo recently.

Grimaldo has played a pivotal role in Leverkusen winning their first ever Bundesliga title by registering an incredible nine goals and 13 assists from 29 matches at left wing-back.

Arsenal scouts feel the Spaniard – who is also wanted by Liverpool and Bayern Munich – would form a great partnership with Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank.

Grimaldo is not the only left-back or left wing-back Arsenal are tracking, as they have also been credited with an interest in Girona star Miguel Gutierrez. The 22-year-old’s fantastic displays in La Liga have caught the attention of Arsenal and several other major clubs in Europe.

READ MORE: The world-class XI Arsenal could field next season if Arteta lands top midfield, striker targets