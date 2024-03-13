Fabrizio Romano confirms first Arsenal signing of the summer; another deal ‘already completed’

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed two Arsenal deals that are assured, while a third is advancing

David Raya will become the first Arsenal signing of the summer, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed two more deals – one of which is “already completed” – will be made.

Eyebrows were raised when Arsenal moved for Spain international Raya last summer. The Gunners already boasted Aaron Ramsdale between the sticks, though manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu saw fit to sign an upgrade.

Raya ultimately signed with Arsenal on a season-long loan. A £3m loan fee was paid to Brentford, while the deal also contained an option to buy worth £27m.

Arteta initially touted the idea of rotating between Raya and Ramsdale depending on the opposition. However, it quickly became apparent Raya was signed to become the undisputed No 1 and Ramsdale has taken a backseat.

The ousted stopper is now in line to leave at season’s end, with TEAMtalk exclusively revealing how much he could go for and to where.

But of course, any Ramsdale exit is reliant on Raya’s loan move being made permanent. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Raya joining Arsenal outright is a sure thing.

Raya decision made long ago

Taking to X, the trusted reporter stated: “Arsenal plan includes David Raya’s buy option to be triggered without any doubt, already decided months ago.

“Arsenal will invest £27m on that as planned since last summer.”

Raya’s began the season in shaky fashion, though has since banished the nerves and Arteta’s gamble on replacing Ramsdale is beginning to pay off.

Raya saved two penalties in Arsenal’s shoot-out with FC Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

His spot-kick heroics ensured Arsenal advanced to the quarter-finals of the UCL for the first time since 2010.

Two contract extensions coming

Elsewhere, Romano confirmed the Gunners are set to tie two of their more versatile defenders down to new and improved terms.

Firstly, the reporter stated a new agreement with Takehiro Tomiyasu, 25, is “already completed.”

The Japan international’s new deal is yet to be officially confirmed by Arsenal, though that now appears to be only a matter of time.

Furthermore, Romano added a contract extension for Ben White will be “sealed soon.”

White was originally brought to the club as a centre-half, though was moved over to right-back to allow William Saliba to partner Gabriel Magalhaes.

That decision has proven an inspired one by Arteta and co, and White has even begun to showcase his attacking abilities this season especially. White has scored twice and provided four assists in the Premier League this term.

The Sun claimed earlier in March that Tomiyasu is in line to double his wages from £50,000-a-week to £100,000-a-week.

White is understood to earn £120,000-a-week and will also receive a handy pay rise.

