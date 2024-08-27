Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal exit ‘sealed’, with £50m duo up next

Arsenal are on the verge of shipping Fabio Vieira on loan to Porto, with Fabrizio Romano providing the latest on his situation, while two other attackers are also expected to leave the Emirates.

Arsenal have made two senior signings so far this summer, with David Raya’s loan move being made permanent for £27million and Riccardo Calafiori joining in a £42m deal from Bologna. Mikel Merino is up next after completing his medical with the club. Arsenal sporting director Edu has also reshaped the first-team squad by offloading a number of unwanted players.

The process began with players such as Cedric Soares, Mohamed Elneny and Arthur Okonkwo leaving on free transfers. Since then, Emile Smith Rowe has joined Fulham for an initial £27m, which could rise to £34m, while Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga have both departed via loan-to-buy transfers.

Arsenal recently announced that talented young prospect Charlie Patino has joined Spanish side Deportivo de La Coruna for £1m, and Edu is now ready to agree several more departures before the transfer window shuts.

DON’T MISS: The 10 most expensive Arsenal sales of all time, featuring two Barcelona deals

Attacking midfielder Vieira has fallen down the pecking order in recent seasons, with manager Mikel Arteta able to use the likes of Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz instead.

Vieira has been linked with a move to France, but Porto recently emerged as the frontrunners to snap him up.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Romano has now revealed that the playmaker’s loan move to Porto has been ‘sealed’, with all documents now signed.

Vieira will travel to Portugal today (Tuesday) to undergo medical tests ahead of the transfer being announced by both clubs.

Arsenal transfers: Fabio Vieira to re-join former club

Arsenal will have to find another solution for the Portuguese next summer though, as the deal is a straight loan with no option for Porto to buy.

The move will see Vieira return to the club where he originally broke through as a promising young player and made a name for himself.

The 24-year-old registered 10 goals and 18 assists in 76 games during his first spell with Porto and will now look to help the Primeira Liga giants win back the Portuguese title from rivals Sporting Lisbon.

Striker Eddie Nketiah looks set to be the next player to leave the Emirates after Vieira. On Monday, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Crystal Palace have agreed personal terms with Nketiah as they close in on his signing.

Moves to Marseille and Nottingham Forest have fallen through for Nketiah already this summer, but Palace are confident of completing a deal.

Oliver Glasner’s side are ready to pay an initial £25m for the centre-forward, while the deal could rise to £30m through add-ons.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Palace are happy to include an attractive sell-on clause in the transfer, which is a key factor for Arsenal.

Winger Reiss Nelson is another player who looks likely to move on in the coming days. The Englishman has previously been the subject of interest from clubs such as West Ham United and Leicester City, though they were put off by Arsenal’s £20m valuation.

Rumours surrounding Nelson’s future have gone quiet recently, but journalist Pete O’Rourke now states that Arsenal are expecting ‘last-gasp offers’ to come in for him before the window closes.

The Gunners still feel that they can pick up £20m for their academy graduate as he remains of interest to a number of sides. It remains to be seen whether West Ham and Leicester come back in for his services, though.

Other players who might leave Arsenal this week include Aaron Ramsdale and Jakub Kiwior, with the pair low down in Arteta’s pecking order.

READ MORE: The spectacular XI Arsenal could line up with in 2024/25 as Arteta closes on sublime last signing to topple Man City