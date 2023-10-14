Fabrizio Romano confirms next big Arsenal deal, as £50m star says yes

The next major Arsenal deal has the green light from the player, with Fabrizio Romano confirming it’s now the main “priority” at the Emirates.

The Gunners have transformed themselves into genuine title contenders under Mikel Arteta and Edu’s watch. A key factor in their resurgence has been their tremendous hit rate in the transfer market. Indeed, the number of success stories vastly outweigh their failures since Edu began pulling the strings.

However, another major reason Arsenal are able to compete for the game’s top honours is their ability to hold on to their best players.

Long gone are the days of Arsenal seeing the likes of Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas, Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez lured away.

Aaron Ramsdale, William Saliba, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have all signed lucrative long-term contract extensions since February.

Captain Odegaard was the latest to put pen to paper on September 22. Next on Arsenal’s agenda, according to Fabrizio Romano, is Ben White.

Romano recently confirmed talks between the Gunners and White’s camp are underway and “advancing”.

In a fresh update via Caught Offside, Romano stressed securing White’s future is now the “priority” behind the scenes at Arsenal.

“Arsenal always go player by player in contract negotiations and Ben White is the priority now,” wrote Romano.

“As you know I never mention salaries, and there are no other details available about a deal at this stage.

“For sure it’d be a long term deal but the final length has not been decided yet.”

White gives new contract thumbs up

The Sun claimed White’s current contract nets the defender £120,000-a-week. The 26-year-old can expect to receive a handy pay rise if thrashing out an agreement.

On that front, a prior update from Romano revealed the £50m signing from Brighton “wants to stay” with the Gunners.

Arsenal are clearly a club on an upwards trajectory and it makes sense White – whose versatility ensures he’s a regular starter each and every week – would wish to stay.

With the player giving the green light to staying and Arsenal giving priority to an agreement, news of a breakthrough should not be far off.

