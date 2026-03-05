Fabrizio Romano confirms striker signing Arsenal will make after dismissing rumoured move

Fabrizio Romano has laid waste to growing speculation Arsenal are moving for an impressive Italian striker, though the reporter has confirmed a new frontman is wanted, and the profile of player they’ll go for has been detailed too.

Arsenal splashed the cash on Viktor Gyokeres last summer, and while he has bagged 15 goals in his debut season so far, the jury remains out.

The vast bulk of those strikes have come against newly-promoted or relegation-threatened teams. He recently bagged a brace against Tottenham, though again, they’re a side mixing it at the bottom end of the table right now.

Numerous reports in Italy have gone big on claims Arsenal will make a move for Inter Milan and Italy ace, Pio Esposito.

Calciomercato stated there were murmurings of ‘monstrous offers’ being readied, while Gazzetta dello Sport claimed Mikel Arteta was left infatuated with the frontman after Arsenal’s January clash with Inter in the Champions League group stage.

But according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, not only are the links to Arsenal overblown, but 6ft 3in Esposito isn’t the type of striker they’re aiming to sign anyway.

Romano did stress the Gunners are on the hunt for a new striker to compliment Gyokeres, but they’re seeking a more refined option over a bulldozing No 9 like Gyokeres or Esposito.

“I think Arsenal will do something up front,” began Romano when reporting on YouTube. “What I can add today is I expected Arsenal to do something up front in terms of adding maybe one more player in the summer window.

“So Arsenal are looking at right-backs and midfielders, but Arsenal are also looking at players up front.

On links to Inter’s Esposito, Romano added: “Inter president Beppe Marotta was very clear, the player is not for sale. He also said Arsenal didn’t ask us about the player, which is the reality.

“Arsenal do normal scouting always. Esposito is one of the most talented strikers around, and so it’s obvious to know the player, and also Arsenal director Andrea Berta is Italian and follows Serie A very well, so it’s pretty obvious to follow a player like Esposito, but that’s it.

“Arsenal never made a proposal, they never approached anyone, they are just following several players.

“And I think eventually in terms of skills, when Arsenal decide to add a player up front I think it’ll be different kind of skills.

“In terms of traditional number nine they invested big money in Viktor Gyokeres already last summer, and they keep supporting the player. So I think Arsenal are looking for something different up front.”

