Fabrizio Romano has confirmed two signings Arsenal will make, and the trusted reporter has also shed light on the situations surrounding William Saliba and Dean Huijsen.

Despite presiding over another trophyless season, TEAMtalk has been reliably informed whisperings Mikel Arteta could be axed are wide of the mark. On the contrary, Arsenal’s hierarchy have complete and total faith in the Spaniard and intend to back him in a big way in the summer transfer window.

Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad is expected to be signing number one. Top reporters, David Ornstein, Jason Burt and Sami Mokbel have all gone strong on claims the midfield maestro will move to north London this summer.

Zubimendi will take the place of Jorginho who is heading to Flamengo via free agency. However, of greater concern to Arsenal fans is the club overhauling their forward line.

It’s in the final third where Arsenal have fallen short both domestically and in Europe this season.

Only Bukayo Saka can truly be relied upon to deliver when it matters most and per the latest from Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal “will” complete deals to sign a new left winger and striker.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano touched on Arsenal’s wider transfer plans in and around clarifying the club’s intentions in the centre-back position.

William Saliba is on Real Madrid’s radar and the LaLiga giant have already formulated plans to turn the player’s head and lure him to the Bernabeu as a free agent when his deal expires in 2027.

“This is going to be an important position for Arsenal,” began Romano. “It was a disappointing tie with PSG, they lost both games but Arteta wanted to send a clear message on how happy he is with the attitude of his squad.”

Romano continued: “For sure they will back Mikel Arteta this summer. A new number nine WILL arrive. A new winger WILL arrive.

“In the midfield I expect movement because Jorginho is going to Flamengo and they’re negotiating a new deal with Thomas Partey.

“For the centre-back position at the moment on Saliba Arsenal insist that they want to take their time to negotiate with the player, to offer a new contract.

“Real Madrid are waiting to see what happens there but at the moment there is no club-to-club negotiations or conversations.

“So it’s not even early stages, there is interest but there’s nothing else at the moment because the ball is still in Arsenal’s court on the Saliba case.

“On Dean Huijsen, Arsenal are still trying but there is also Liverpool and Chelsea.

“Liverpool and Chelsea are pushing a lot, Arsenal are still there, so Dean Huijsen will be a big case with these three clubs involved in the next weeks. I think this month the decision will be made.”

Huijsen can be signed for just £50m via a release clause. Given Bournemouth are powerless to prevent an exit due to the clause, a sale in the very early stages of the summer window is expected.

Which winger and striker will Arsenal sign?

Romano confirmed a new winger and striker will be signed, though stopped short of naming who the club are pursuing.

Nonetheless, recent reports from The Telegraph and BBC have gone one better, naming Viktor Gyokeres and Nico Williams as the players being chased.

Gyokeres has blasted 52 goals in 49 matches for Sporting CP this season. The Swede can be signed for a fee of around €70m via a verbal pact made between he, his agents and Sporting’s hierarchy one year ago.

Gyokeres is the No 1 option of sporting director Andrea Berta and per The Telegraph, the striker favours joining Arsenal over Manchester United.

A reunion with his former manager, Ruben Amorim, at Old Trafford had been speculated. And while United are also in the market for a new frontman, Gyokeres is giving priority to Arsenal.

The BBC confirmed Gyokeres’ stock is ‘rising’ within Arsenal’s recruitment team headed up by Berta.

Groundwork had reportedly been laid for the signing of RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko. However, at Berta’s behest, Arsenal are now giving full priority to signing Gyokeres who can arrive for a fee well below his €100m release clause.

The report stated: ‘The appointment of Berta has resulted in Gyokeres’ stock rising, with sources in recent weeks indicating there is considerable internal backing for a move for the Swede, despite much of the groundwork having been completed on a deal for Sesko.’

Elsewhere, both reports confirmed Arsenal also intend to sign a new left winger who’ll serve as an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli.

The Telegraph stated: ‘Arsenal are also considering a move for another of Spain’s Euro 24 winners (Zubimendi being the other), Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, as they want a winger.’

The BBC provided their assessment, adding: ‘Arsenal are also looking to sign a winger, with Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams a genuine target.

‘The Spain international has a reported 58m euro (£49m) release clause, but his wages would make him one of the biggest earners at the club.’