Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal WON’T sign striker – ‘Arsenal are not stupid’

Fabrizio Romano has emphatically shut down speculation Arsenal could sign a LaLiga striker they’ve been heavily linked with.

The Gunners are unquestionably the strongest team in England right now, and the aim of their business this summer is to set the club up for a period of sustained success.

Ezri Konsa and Bruno Guimaraes, both aged 28, are signings for the here and now. Arsenal are also determined to sign a potent new striker and had attempted to land a superstar-calibre left winger this summer too.

The player on everyone’s lips right now is Julian Alvarez at Atletico Madrid. However, with the Argentine thus far uninterested in returning to England by way of Arsenal, links to Real Madrid’s Endrick have arisen.

But according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal aren’t wasting precious hours in the final days of the window pursuing Endrick, given they already know Real Madrid won’t sanction an exit.

Arsenal won’t sign Endrick – Fabrizio Romano

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “Today there were rumours in England – Arsenal making checks on Endrick, Arsenal asking about Endrick, Arsenal in conversations for Endrick.

“Fake news. Arsenal are not stupid.

“Arsenal know that Endrick is not on the market, not today, not yesterday; it’s two weeks that Real Madrid decided that Endrick is not on the market.

“So, Arsenal, who also share a very good relationship with the agents of Endrick and also with Real Madrid, the two clubs are in very good relationship, never had any sort of problem.

“Arsenal were never going to ask for a player who is not on the market. So, zero chances. Zero chances.

“Real Madrid already communicated to the agents, to the player, that Endrick is going nowhere this summer. Mourinho wanted him to stay. Endrick wanted to stay and continue.

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“On the football point of view, he is convinced that he can do well at Real Madrid this season under Jose Mourinho, who trusts him.

“Also, on the private point of view, Endrick is about to become a dad in few weeks, and so there are no changes expected. So, Endrick is going nowhere.

“He’s staying at Real Madrid – the decision shared by the club, by the management, the president and the coach, Jose Mourinho.”

Liverpool called Real Madrid about the possibility of loaning Endrick at the beginning of August. With Hugo Ekitike sidelined with a ruptured Achilles, Alexander Isak is the only recognised striker Andoni Iraola can call upon.

However, Romano reaffirmed Real and Endrick don’t wish to part ways, and there’ll be no move away from the Bernabeu for the Brazilian this summer.

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