Fabrizio Romano delivers hammer blow to Arsenal in chase to sign Brazilian midfield sensation

Arsenal look set to miss out on a Brazilian defensive midfield target following an update from transfer insider Fabrizio Romano on Wednesday evening.

The Gunners, along with London rivals Chelsea, have been heavily linked with Gabriel Moscardo in recent months, but it now looks certain that they will miss out on the teenager.

Indeed, Romano took to X to claim that 18-year-old prospect Moscardo is closing in on a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

TEAMtalk brought you a report in early November that Chelsea and Liverpool were in the mix for the Corinthians starlet.

However, as their interest fell away, that opened the door for the likes of Arsenal and PSG to make their own moves for the player.

Moscardo very much fits the profile that the Gunners are looking for in the market and Edu is known to have been tabs on Moscardo’s progress.

But it looks like PSG have won the race for his signature in a move that could be worth around £20million.

Romano wrote on X: “Paris Saint-Germain are set to seal the agreement to sign Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Moscardo.

“Understand positive meeting took place with Corinthians on Tuesday – talks are at final stages for €22m fee plus €1m add-ons.

“Paperwork to be checked, then… here we go.”

Edu remains keen on adding another midfielder

The news will come as a blow to Edu and Mikel Arteta as defensive midfield is an area where Arsenal are not exactly blessed with numbers.

Declan Rice has been outstanding since his big-money summer move but Thomas Partey’s fitness problems remain an issue, while Albert Sambi Lokonga is currently out on loan.

As for PSG, they are set to land a player who has been described as “one of the best DM prospects in world football” by one Brazilian football expert.

The Gunners will be back in action on Saturday evening when they take on second-placed Liverpool in what should be a titanic tussle at Anfield.

