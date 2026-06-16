Fabrizio Romano drops bombshell on Arsenal signing France int’l after deal ‘agreed’

Fabrizio Romano reports that Arsenal have denied they are in advanced talks to sign Roma midfielder Manu Kone, despite suggestions that a summer swoop was firmly on the cards.

With Mikel Arteta actively looking to add three or four new signings to his Premier League title-winning squad to guard against any complacency, fresh reports have emerged over midfield targets in particular.

Indeed, sporting director Berta is already in talks over a deal to sign highly-rated Morocco star Ayyoub Bouaddi, with TEAMtalk able to reveal the transfer fee that the Gunners would have to pay for the Lille midfielder.

Meanwhile, it was reported in Italy that Arsenal have also opened talks with the representatives of France international Kone, with the Roma star having emerged as a Gunners target after helping the Italian giants finish third in the Serie A table this past season.

Italian outlet Corriere della Sera claimed that personal terms had been agreed and that all that remained was negotiating a transfer fee for the player, with Roma open to a potential €45m (£39m) deal.

However, Romano now reports on X, as per Mateo Morretto, that Arsenal are not currently targeting a move for Kone, who was on the bench for France’s World Cup opener against Senegal.

It’s claimed that the latest developments have now ruled out a Gunners swoop for the 25-year-old, who was labelled ‘outstanding’ by BBC Sport pundit Micah Richards prior to the World Cup getting underway.

It’s unclear at this stage whether the proposed transfer is now dead in the water or if there is a chance it gets resurrected when the showpiece tournament comes to an end.

One to keep an eye on for sure, but for now, Arsenal are likely to turn their attention to strengthening other areas of their team.

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Arsenal switch focus to other targets

Indeed, winger target Bradley Barcola’s future at Paris Saint-Germain has been thrown into doubt after the France international informed the club that he wants to leave this summer.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have stepped up their assessment of Club Brugge star Christos Tzolis, with sources able to exclusively reveal that the Greece international is eager for “another crack” at English football after rebuilding his reputation on the continent.

In terms of outgoings, the Gunners are making what sources say is ‘significant progress’ in their efforts to secure the long-term future of Jurrien Timber, with the defender closing in on a bumper new contract.

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