Fabrizio Romano drops bombshell on Aurelien Tchouameni to Arsenal transfer

Fabrizio Romano has provided a telling update on Arsenal links to Real Madrid superstar Aurelien Tchouameni amid another injury setback for Thomas Partey.

Partey’s future is once again coming under the microscope following yet another injury setback. The Ghanaian was among Arsenal’s top performers last season, though has been limited to just five appearances this term.

The 30-year-old missed time with a groin issue earlier in the campaign and has recently picked up a thigh problem.

According to Football London, Partey is expected to miss a “few weeks” at least.

Partey was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the off-season. Juventus too sniffed around the player, though an exit never came to pass.

However, with Arsenal ever-evolving and always seeking to get stronger under Edu and Mikel Arteta, central midfield is an area that could soon be addressed.

Declan Rice has been an instant hit, while Martin Odegaard is unmoveable as the chief playmaker and captain. However, there does appear to be scope to sign a third top class midfielder.

To make room, exits for either Partey or Jorginho have been touted. Both are on Juventus’ radar, with the Serie A giant seeking to replace Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli in January. Both Pogba (doping) and Fagioli (betting) are currently suspended.

One player Arsenal have been repeatedly linked with signing as an upgrade on the pair is Aurelien Tchouameni.

Football Transfers were the latest outlet to run the rule on what would be a blockbuster transfer last week.

They claimed Mikel Arteta is pining for the signing of the combative Frenchman. What’s more, if Real Madrid are to realise their dream of signing Kylian Mbappe, funds will have to be freed up.

Mbappe won’t cost a fee as a free agent at season’s end, though will command an almighty package in terms of a sign-on fee and salary.

Tchouameni, 23, was listed as one player Real could consider cashing in on to the tune of at least £80m.

However, in Monday’s Daily Briefing, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano poured cold water on Tchouameni to Arsenal.

Tchouameni to Arsenal? Don’t hold your breath

Romano acknowledged the speculation, though stressed it’s just that for the time being.

“Thomas Partey’s recent injury is a blow for Arsenal, and we are perhaps unsurprisingly seeing some stories come up as a result of this, with links to new midfielders who could perhaps replace Partey,” wrote Romano (via Caught Offside)

“Still, my understanding for now is that Arsenal have not decided anything yet about a new midfielder, and there’s nothing to the links with Aurelian Tchouameni – no talks, no proposals, or anything like that.”

Romano then went on to reaffirm Tchouameni’s relationship with Real is strong and both parties greatly appreciate the other.

As such, it would take something out of the ordinary for a transfer to the Emirates to take shape.

“It’s also important to note that Tchouameni loves Real Madrid and they love him, so at the moment there’s nothing at all,” continued the reporter.

“He’s a top player and I’m sure he could have a big future at Real Madrid, even if it makes sense that we’re often likely to see links between him and other big clubs in the Premier League.”

