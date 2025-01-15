Fabrizio Romano has provided a promising update on Arsenal’s quest for a new striker, though the transfer guru explained why Gunners fans should be “really careful” about getting their hopes up about Martin Zubimendi.

Arsenal got back to winning ways in the north London derby on Wednesday night thanks to a goal from a corner and one from open play via Leandro Trossard. The overarching story from Arsenal’s perspective entering the contest was whether their forward line could convert the chances they’re creating.

Gabriel Magalhaes did what he does best from corners when steaming in at the back post before his headed effort was glanced into his own goal by Dominic Solanke. Replays showed a goal kick and not a corner should have been awarded.

Trossard’s goal, meanwhile, came via a goalkeeping error from Antonin Kinsky. The new Spurs goalkeeper got a hand to the long-range effort and his sullen reaction suggested he knew he should’ve done better.

As such, the noise around the Emirates will continue to centre around Arsenal and their lack of a potent striker. With Gabriel Jesus suffering a season-ending ACL injury and Kai Havertz off form, Mikel Arteta’s options at centre-forward don’t convince.

But speaking on his YouTube channel, trusted reporter, Fabrizio Romano, has delivered a positive update for those hoping Arsenal will sign a striker in the January window.

While Romano didn’t name names, he did confirm Arsenal are actively working on a striker signing and calls to numerous clubs regarding top-level strikers in European football have been made.

“For the January window, Arsenal are working on the striker position,” declared Romano.

“Mikel Arteta confirmed after the injury to Gabriel Jesus that Arsenal are working for a new addition. And I can tell you that in the last 24-48 hours there were many calls from Arsenal to ask about the situations of important players around Europe.

“So Arsenal are exploring opportunities for the striker position. Let’s see what they will be able to do, but for sure Arsenal are looking at that, work in progress.”

Among the many strikers Arsenal have been linked with in recent days include Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP) and Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig).

Of that trio, Vlahovic would be the simplest to sign given Juventus have paved the way for his departure by agreeing a loan deal for Randal Kolo Muani.

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak – who scored two more goals on Wednesday night – is understood to be Arsenal’s dream target.

However, the Magpies value Isak well in excess of £100m and potentially as high as £150m. Furthermore, they will not entertain a mid-season sale under any circumstance.

Romano’s Zubimendi warning

Romano also shed new light on Arsenal’s attempts to sign Real Sociedad midfielder, Martin Zubimendi.

The Daily Mail recently claimed Arsenal had ‘virtually completed’ a deal that would see the 25-year-old join the Gunners next summer through his €60m release clause.

However, while Romano did stress Arsenal are working feverishly to seal a deal, he suggested Zubimendi’s previous dalliance with Liverpool last summer should prompt those of an Arsenal persuasion to be “really careful” about counting their chickens before they hatch.

“For next summer, also work in progress for Martin Zubimendi,” continued Romano. “As of today (January 15) I’m still not in a position to tell you ‘here we go’ or that the deal is done.

“Because with Zubimendi last summer you remember with Liverpool, they were advancing, close, and then the player changes his mind and decided to continue at Real Sociedad.

“So with Zubimendi we have to be really careful because the player – and we have to respect it – loves his city, his country, his family, his club and of course, the fans.

“He has a fantastic relationship there and so it’s not that easy. Arsenal are working on it and are confident and optimistic.

“The conversation (to convince Zubimendi) contains Mikel Arteta who is from the same city as Zubimendi (San Sebastian).

“So they have a great connection, but still Arsenal are working on details of the deal and details of the contract.”

The Athletic’s David Ornstein recently told NBC Sports that Arsenal might be willing to pay above the release clause in order to stagger the payments. Activating the release clause would require Arsenal to pay the full €60m fee up front and in full.

Romano concluded by echoing those claims, stating: “Arsenal would be prepared to follow two ways: pay the release clause or pay above the release clause but with different payment terms, maybe paying [over] three or four years.

“So discussions [between Arsenal and Real Sociedad] are not the problem, but on the player side there is still some work to do.”

