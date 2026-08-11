Fabrizio Romano drops Iliman Ndiaye update Arsenal will love – ‘decision made’

The latest update on the future of Everton ace Iliman Ndiaye makes great reading for Arsenal and their attempts to finally sign a high calibre upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal have tried and failed to sign numerous top class left wingers so far this summer. Their move for Morgan Rogers was hijacked by Chelsea, while audacious attempts to bring Vinicius Junior on board ultimately fell flat when the Brazilian penned fresh terms with Real Madrid.

Interest in Yan Diomande came to nothing once Real stuck their nose in. It looks to be a similar story with Bradley Barcola who only has eyes for Liverpool.

Accordingly, Arsenal must look elsewhere for their upgrade on Martinelli, with reporter Ben Jacobs recently confirming Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye is on their radar.

Martinelli is a target for both Roma and Galatasaray, and the Gunners are open to selling, providing they sign an upgrade first, of course.

Senegal international Ndiaye, meanwhile, has also been the subject of interest and talks regarding a big-money move to Saudi Arabian side, Al-Hilal.

“Iliman Ndiaye is a player that they (Arsenal) really like too,” Jacobs said. “Much of the movement there has been around Everton trying to extend the player.

“He’s rejected a contract proposal for now, and Al-Hilal are working on that deal and maybe, like Crysencio Summerville, they’ll pull it off, and he’ll go to Saudi Arabia.

“But Arsenal are one of the clubs that have made an enquiry for Ndiaye as well.”

As mentioned, Everton have been working tirelessly to agree a new and improved contract with the 26-year-old.

Sources close to Everton have told our Toffees insider, Harry Watkinson, that so far, ‘multiple’ offers to extend have been turned down.

Ndiaye’s camp are adamant a release clause be included in any fresh agreement, which would obviously make it easier for potential buying clubs to secure his signature down the line.

Nevertheless, Ndiaye is currently not agitating for a move, and is remaining professional in training where he continues to perform well ahead of the upcoming campaign.

And according to the latest from transfer guru Romano, Everton need not fear Ndiaye heading to Al-Hilal.

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Iliman Ndiaye rejects Al-Hilal, but opens doors to Arsenal

The forward has made the decision to reject the Saudi side, but while that’s good news for David Moyes and co, the rest of Romano’s update will make Everton wince and ring alarm bells at Arsenal.

‘Understand Iliman Ndiaye has decided not to proceed with Al Hilal deal: he wants to stay in Premier League,’ declared Romano on X.

‘No to Saudi Arabia move despite big money on the table; Everton winger wants to continue in Premier League, decision made.’

As stated, Ndiaye isn’t heading to Al-Hilal and wishes to remain in the Premier League. However, at no point did Romano insist Ndiaye wants to stay at Everton.

Our inside man Harry Watkinson did some digging and he’s been told Ndiaye is open to approaches from what were termed ‘top Premier League sides’.

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Arsenal, as the reigning Premier League champions, clearly fit that billing.

On the subject of cost, sources have previously told us Everton would look to generate at least £75m if reluctantly cashing in.