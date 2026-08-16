Fabrizio Romano has declared that Ethan Nwaneri “will leave” Arsenal before the summer window slams shut, as doubt is cast on the futures of two of his teammates.

The writing has been on the wall for the 19-year-old for quite some time after he barely played in the first half of last season for Arsenal, before heading out on loan to Marseille in January.

After that move ended up being unproductive, speculation has mounted on whether or not Nwaneri’s days at Arsenal are numbered.

Although manager Mikel Arteta said the teenager “looked different” and showed a “more mature” side to him during their pre-season match with Como earlier this week, the Spaniard may have hinted at an exit.

He said on Friday, “I don’t know on the plans but certainly it opens your eyes in terms of how much a young player can evolve in such a short period. That work and experience abroad – we set some difficulties and challenges – and what you can really get out of that.

“He’s done it in a brilliant way. I think he’s unquestionable – the talent, the desire, the love and the passion he has for the game. It’s something that I always loved about Ethan. And then I think he had some great games and he’s shown everybody that he has the ability to be here.”

When pushed on whether he wants Nwaneri to stay going forward, Arteta replied, “I want him to be at the club, but something in the medium-long term is what is the best for the player as well. And Ethan needs to play football.

“If he stays here it’s because we can guarantee him that he can have those minutes, otherwise it’s just something that is not good for anybody, I think.”

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Reports suggest if Nwaneri goes, they want £50m for his services, which may need to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Arsenal sticking to Ethan Nwaneri plan

Regardless, Romano states that Nwaneri will definitely leave Arsenal before the summer transfer window slams shut in a couple of weeks and that the Gunners have planned on an exit for a while.

He tweeted on Sunday, “Ethan Nwaneri will leave Arsenal before the end of the summer transfer window, as planned weeks ago.

“He’s not even on the bench today against Man City despite being involved in pre-season.”

Two other Arsenal players who were also not in the squad for the Community Shield clash with Manchester City on Sunday were Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal reportedly value Jesus at around £20m, while his Brazilian compatriot is likely to cost a potential suitor £45m.

In an ideal world, Arsenal would sell all three for a combined £115m. But going by the club’s history of not making big-money transfer departures, that seems farfetched.

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