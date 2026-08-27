Fabrizio Romano has outlined the “three ways” he sees the Julian Alvarez transfer saga ending as Arsenal continue to work on a deal, while Atletico Madrid have issued an incredible statement ruling out a move to Barcelona.

The Gunners are still searching for more attacking options ahead of the summer transfer window closing on September 1 after looking to bring in a left-sided or versatile attacker.

Arsenal have had Alvarez as their dream forward signing all summer, while players like Bradley Barcola and Morgan Rogers have also been on their radar.

A deal for Alvarez has always been considered tricky for the Gunners with the Argentina international making it clear that he prefers a move to Barcelona.

However, Atletico Madrid have been strong in their stance that they will not sell to Barcelona this summer and rubber-stamped that on Thursday in an official statement on their club website.

The statement read: ‘Unanimous backing from the Board of Directors for the club’s strategy The members of Atlético Madrid’s Board of Directors have unanimously expressed their full support for the club’s decision not to negotiate the transfer of Julián Alvarez to FC Barcelona.

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Atletico Madrid issue Alvarez statement

‘The members of the Board of Directors are aware that: Atlético Madrid is open to negotiations that are part of the transfer market, but always in an ethical and professional manner and with respect between clubs.

‘We fully support the position previously communicated by the club that FC Barcelona have not met these requirements and, as a result, there have been no negotiations, nor will there be any negotiations with them regarding the transfer of Julián Alvarez.

‘Atlético Madrid are convinced that our player will understand the decision and focus on working in the best possible way to help the club achieve its objectives, as he has already done during the two seasons in which he has defended our colours.’

Reflecting on the statement from Atletico Madrid, Italian transfer expert Romano insists that the transfer saga will now end one of “three ways”, including a potential move to Arsenal.

Three options for Arsenal target Julian Alvarez

Romano said in his latest YouTube video: “Important day for Julian Alvarez, because, after the private statements, after Laporta speaking, after all this sort of stuff, today official club statement from Atletico Madrid, from the board, so the most important people at the club, announcing with an official statement in paper.

“This is not a tweet, this is not social media, this is not an interview, this is not a newspaper reporting the position of the club, this is in paper, news on the website of Atletico Madrid, with a club statement, Julian Alvarez will not be sold to Barcelona.

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“So what I told you for weeks now, Atletico Madrid were not opening the doors to Barcelona, is now guaranteed, pen to paper, because Atletico Madrid never had any intention to sell the player to Barcelona and now you have the official statement.

“So from today, Julian Alvarez has three ways, the first way is to continue at Atletico Madrid. The second way is to continue at Atletico Madrid but keep thinking about Barcelona, maybe in January, maybe next summer, I don’t know and no-one knows.

“The third way is Arsenal football club, because Arsenal remain there, Arsenal remain key. Arsenal are working on the Julian Alvarez deal and I maintain my position: Arsenal are ready to pay. If tomorrow morning, tonight, tomorrow, whenever it is Julian Alvarez’s camp call Arsenal and say ‘we are ready’, Arsenal will pay what it takes to get the deal done with Atletico Madrid. That’s the feeling of the club.

“Arsenal feel they can reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid, they don’t see any issues, any problem on the club to club. Of course, the transfer fee will be expensive and Arsenal will still need to negotiate, it’s not a deal that will be closed in seconds, but there is a feeling at Arsenal that they can reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid. This depends on Julian. So let’s see what Julian is going to decide.”