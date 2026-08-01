Fabrizio Romano leaks whether Arsenal will sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle

Fabrizio Romano appears to have let slip the outcome of the Bruno Guimaraes transfer saga involving Arsenal and Newcastle.

Arsenal are determined to add the Newcastle captain to their midfield ranks and a full agreement on personal terms is in place.

Newcastle don’t wish to sell, though recent history tells us the Magpies will part ways with their best players for the right price.

Two unofficial offers worth £55m and £65m have already been rebuffed. Numerous sources have confirmed Arsenal are ready to get serious and table an official bid worth somewhere in the £70m-£80m range.

For Guimaraes’ part, he has no intention of going on strike like Alexander Isak did last summer in an attempt to force a move.

Nevertheless, his desire is clear – he wants to join the Premier League champions.

And according to the latest from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Guimaraes will get his wish.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Arsenal will sign Bruno Guimaraes – Fabrizio Romano

When providing an update on Manchester United’s attempts to sign left-back Lewis Hall, Romano seemingly let slip that Guimaraes will become an Arsenal player this summer.

He stated: “My understanding is that Newcastle will make their life (Man Utd) complicated. Newcastle don’t want to sell Lewis Hall.

“Newcastle already made big money this summer from Tonali, Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes… He (Guimaraes) is expected to join Arsenal this summer.

“We have to wait for the club-t0-club agreement but the deal is moving in the right direction. Bruno wants to go to Arsenal.”

A fresh update from The Evening Standard on Saturday morning also suggested Guimaraes is bound for north London.

They wrote: ‘Standard Sport understands that a deal worth between £75m to £80m to take the Brazil midfielder to north London is close to being finalised after a long summer saga.’

READ NEXT: Vinicius Jr reaches decision on joining Arsenal or staying at Real Madrid, as ultimatum issued

While Guimaraes’ desire to join Arsenal was already established long before Eddie Howe left, the manager’s departure will only serve to strengthen that desire if Guimaraes’ recent comments about the exit are anything to go by.

Responding to news of Howe’s exit, Guimaraes wrote on Instagram: “King of this club! Thanks for everything you’ve done for us. I loved our time together.

“You made me a better player and person. No words can say how much I enjoyed being your player.

“Wish you all the very best in your future gaffer.”

DON’T MISS: Arsenal agree Vinicius Jr deal as Romano answers yes or no question on whether he’s joining from Real Madrid