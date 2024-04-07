Fabrizio Romano names ‘perfect’ Arsenal summer signing whom Arteta feels can unlock historic season

Mikel Arteta believes Martin Zubimendi would be a perfect addition to the Arsenal squad this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal had a massive summer window last year, spending over £200million to sign Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, while also capturing David Raya on a loan-to-buy deal. £105m of that money was spent on Rice, who became the club’s most expensive signing of all time.

Rice, Havertz and Raya have all had tremendous impacts on Arsenal, helping them put up a stern fight for the Premier League title alongside Liverpool and Manchester City.

Arteta is also eyeing Champions League success, with the Gunners due to face Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals this month.

Arteta will push for more big-name arrivals this summer though as he wants to ensure Arsenal continue moving forward and improving.

One player they are big admirers of is Zubimendi, the 25-year-old defensive midfielder who has been shining for Real Sociedad in recent years.

Arsenal view the Spaniard as an excellent successor to the likes of Jorginho and Thomas Partey. The Gunners were given a boost earlier this week as it became unclear whether Barcelona or Bayern will submit offers for him.

In his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano has addressed the links between Zubimendi and Arsenal.

Martin Zubimendi a top Arsenal objective

He called the Spaniard a ‘perfect’ signing for Arsenal, with Arteta gunning to create the perfect team and win every trophy possible next campaign.

“Martin Zubimendi remains one of the most sought-after players in Europe,” the journalist said.

“Let me clarify first of all that Zubimendi is not desperate to leave Real Sociedad and is very happy there. He loves the city and loves the club.

“A big-money bid could see him leave the club and his contract has a release clause of €60m (£51.5m).

“From what I’m hearing, Mikel Arteta is still a big fan of the player and believes he could be perfect for any club around the world.

“Another club following the Zubimendi situation was Bayern. From what I heard, in case Xabi Alonso was going to accept the job, Zubimendi was going to be one of their main targets in the summer transfer window.

“For Barcelona, at the moment I’m still told that Xavi is also a big fan of the player but in terms of the plan, the board haven’t started talks for Zubimendi.”

Arsenal appear to be the frontrunners to sign Zubimendi, in news that will delight Arteta. There is a similarity between the player and his prospective new manager too, as they have both represented Sociedad.

Arsenal capturing the La Liga enforcer would give them a solid No 6 to rely on, allowing Rice to advance into the No 8 role.

