Fabrizio Romano reveals all on Arsenal signing €55m Barcelona star – ‘smart solution’

Claims Arsenal are working towards the signing of a €55m Barcelona player have been addressed by Fabrizio Romano, who insisted the move would be a ‘smart solution’ in his update.

It’s well-documented Arsenal aim to sign a superstar-calibre left winger before the summer window slams shut. It’s also no secret they’d love to add a potent new striker too, with Julian Alvarez remaining the dream target.

However, bubbling under the surface is Arsenal’s growing desire to sign a versatile defender amid concerns over two of the club’s best at the back.

William Saliba has been sidelined for several months while he recuperates from a back injury picked up while playing for France at the World Cup.

Jurrien Timber is nursing an ongoing groin problem and could miss the start of the new season.

Both would be guaranteed starters if available to Mikel Arteta, and with Arsenal now a club with serious ambitions of winning quadruples every year, excellent strength in depth is essential.

As such, a move for a new defender is being actively explored by Gunners chiefs, and Spanish outlet Sport recently claimed Barcelona’s Jules Kounde was being targeted.

What’s more, the report claimed Barcelona would ‘accept’ a big offer for the 27-year-old France international if one were to arrive.

How big of a bid would be required wasn’t stated in the piece, though logic dictates Barca would want more than the €55m they paid to sign Kounde from Sevilla four years ago.

Kounde has played primarily at right-back in recent years though was originally a centre-back. His versatility would be adored by Arteta who has made a habit of signing flexible defenders who can play across the backline.

Indeed, Timber, Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie are four current examples of stars who are equally comfortable at full-back or centre-back.

Fabrizio Romano on Jules Kounde to Arsenal

Sport’s claims have now prompted transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, to share what he’s hearing on Kounde’s future.

“Questions today also on Jules Kounde and Arsenal,” began Romano when reporting on YouTube. “At the moment, guys, nothing advanced.

“Arsenal, for sure, what I can add to the story is that Arsenal keep looking for a centre-back. Arsenal are working behind the scenes on a new centre-back.

“Tottenham are not selling [Cristian] Romero to Arsenal. I told you, this is why Romero is close to Atletico Madrid. Arsenal are still looking for a centre-back on the market.

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“Kounde, in my personal opinion, would be a smart solution because he can be a right-back, he can be a centre-back. So he would be a good solution for Arsenal, who probably need to cover both positions in terms of players.

“But we will see how many they will add. Maybe it’s going to be just one, but at the moment from both sides they are not confirming any advanced negotiations for Jules Kounde to Arsenal.”

Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa is another versatile defender Arsenal have shortlisted.