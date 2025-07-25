Fabrizio Romano has revealed a Premier League midfielder who TEAMtalk is aware is ready to move to Arsenal is “higher on their list” than a man they have held talks for.

The Gunners have been rather active in the summer transfer window. They have so far signed five players, in a variety of positions, with a goalkeeper, a centre-back, two midfielders and a winger brought in.

They also look soon to sign striker Viktor Gyokeres, but there is still interest in improving another area of the side: the attacking midfield role.

There have been links between Arsenal and both Eberechi Eze and Xavi Simons of late.

It has been reported that the Gunners, Chelsea and Tottenham have all held talks with Simons’ representatives.

However, transfer insider Romano has revealed that Eze is the preference at the Emirates currently.

He wrote for GIVEMESPORT: ‘Yes, but Eze is higher on their list and Simons is currently in advanced talks with Chelsea.’

Eze wants Arsenal move

In a TEAMtalk report from transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher on Thursday, we revealed that Crystal Palace midfielder Eze is ‘open’ to joining Arsenal as he’s ready to take the next step in his career.

Sources have also revealed that the Gunners are willing to pay £55million to the Eagles, and to offer Eze a four-year contract.

Palace are planning to hold firm on their £68million valuation, though.

Our information also suggests that Eze is in fact higher on Arsenal’s radar than Simons, given the situation of the RB Leipzig midfielder.

Indeed, sources have told TEAMtalk that Simons has given his approval to a move to Chelsea, which might have shown the Gunners there’s no point in going after him.

Active discussions between Leipzig and the Blues for Simons are indeed ongoing.

Arsenal round-up: Gyokeres hijack threatened

Prior to Arsenal putting in the majority of the work on their move for Gyokeres, it’s been revealed they were twice threatened by a hijack.

It’s been reported that the striker was offered up by intermediaries to both Manchester United and clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Meanwhile, Rodrygo and Anthony Gordon are said to have joined Eze on a three-man shortlist to improve the left-wing position, despite the signing of Noni Madueke – with Eze able to play multiple roles.

It is not known whether Ethan Nwaneri’s new deal will put a stop to interest in any of them.

