The new issue holding up Arsenal’s move for Viktor Gyokeres has been revealed and once again it centres on Sporting CP moving the goalposts, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal have a five-year deal agreed with Gyokeres who is hellbent on completing his switch to north London. Gyokeres has agreed to give up part of his salary in Lisbon to speed up the move, while his agent has waived his fee for brokering a deal.

Arsenal have also gone above and beyond when launching their latest bid worth €63.5m plus €10m in add-ons. The Gunners originally intended to go no higher than €60m plus €10m, though saw fit to stretch that little bit further.

Yet despite Sporting officials travelling to London to conclude the deal, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed Sporting have made a new demand that is causing further delays.

“Viktor Gyokeres remains a topic to watch in these hours because the agents of the player are still in London,” declared Romano on his YouTube channel.

“Last night, we had reports of the deal on the verge of collapsing. From what I’m told, the conversation is still ongoing between all parties involved, Arsenal, Sporting, agents, to sort the final point… the add-ons in the deal.

“€63.5m fixed fee. Now, the agent did everything possible because he’s going to reduce the commission.

“Arsenal also doing their best by paying more than what they expected. They initially expected 60 million euros plus 10 million in add-ons.

“They are now at €63.5m plus €10m in add-ons. Now, Sporting want even more.

“Sporting want the 10 million euros in the add-ons to be very easy, almost guaranteed add-ons, while Arsenal want part of it to be quite easy and part of it to be quite difficult.

“So the conversation is continuing. The player keeps giving absolute priority to Arsenal. His five-year contract at Arsenal is ready.

“Let’s see guys because the negotiations are taking place every minute in London in these hours. So any minute can be crucial. Let’s see how long it will take to find the final solution.

“For sure the situation is tense after Sporting is always requesting for more and more and more in the story, from the agent, from the player, from Arsenal.

“So once again putting the deal in the situation where they need to negotiate and renegotiate and renegotiate but Arsenal are still there.

“So let’s follow the situation. Let’s follow what happens. Gyokeres is waiting for Arsenal at the moment. Nothing has collapsed.

“Nothing is off but for sure the conversation continues in London to get to the here we go for victory, Gyokeres to Arsenal.”

