Fabrizio Romano reveals all on two huge Arsenal signings planned for 2027

Arsenal plan to sign a new right-back and striker in 2027, with Fabrizio Romano detailing the latest he’s hearing on the Gunners’ transfer plans.

Arsenal made a handful of readymade and impactful signings in the summer just gone, with Ezri Konsa and Bruno Guimaraes perhaps the picks of the bunch.

Christos Tzolis also arrived to take the place vacated by Leandro Trossard, though no direct replacement for Gabriel Martinelli was signed despite attempts to land Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Junior.

Aside from a superstar-calibre left winger, Arsenal also hoped to add a new starting striker, but again wound up empty-handed.

And according to the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal will press ahead with plans to finally land that potent new frontman next year.

However, there could well be a new face at right-back too, per the reporter.

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Arsenal transfer plans for 2027 revealed

Romano said on the Here We Go podcast: “Yeah, Arsenal are still looking at strikers. That’s the reality, they are considering options, looking at options.

“Then I would not call that as something imminent or urgent because Arsenal are very happy with the strikers they have.

“Arsenal are scoring a lot of goals, so at the moment they are quite happy and relaxed I would say with the options they have at striker position.

“Then if you ask me for 2027, striker is an area they want to cover is an area where I expect Arsenal to do something.

“If it’s not going to be January it might be in the summer transfer window. The timing we will see, it’s too early now, it’s still September., but Arsenal are looking at a striker as the next priority for for Arteta.”

Touching on which strikers Arsenal are looking at, Romano added: “We said about Julian Alvarez. Let’s see what kind of striker is going to be available in 2027.

“For example, Kroupi at Bournemouth is another player who was in the list at Barcelona, at Arsenal, at Manchester City, at PSG. Several clubs wanted him.

“So, let’s see if Arsenal will go back in conversations for him or not. But there are several names that Arsenal are considering.

“Arsenal will explore all the options because I expect a new striker, probably is most likely is in the summer transfer window.”

When asked by his co-host if the Gunners have plans to make a signing in any other positions, Romano stated: “Look, I will keep an eye also right-back for example, because at that position probably Arsenal could consider new opportunities in probably the summer 2027 unless there is a big name available in January.

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“Arsenal usually in January really don’t like to to make anything big happen, only if there is the right opportunity, otherwise they prefer to relax and wait for the summer transfer window to go for the player they really want.

“So this is going to be the view and the way once again for for Arsenal.

“So right -back is an area to keep an eye on. Striker is an area to keep an eye on. They are delighted with the strikers they have and with the right-backs they have. But I think an addition also in that position is something that could be likely.”