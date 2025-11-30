Fabrizio Romano talks up Arsenal making clever signing – ‘very good with these opportunities’

Arsenal are sizing up a clever LaLiga signing that can be sprung via a release clause, and TEAMtalk can shed further light on the developing situation.

Arsenal have spent heavily in the transfer market over recent years, though it cannot be argued the bulk of that money has been put to good use.

The likes of Declan Rice and Eberechi Eze arrived for big fees, while guaranteed starters like Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori cost sums in the more modest £30m-£50m bracket.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have also shown a propensity for snagging market opportunities that required even smaller sums.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cristhian Mosquera and Christian Norgaard all arrived on the cheap. All have featured sparingly so far, but in Mosquera’s case in particular, he’s looked every bit a quality player when he has taken to the field.

TEAMtalk led the way four days ago when revealing Arsenal’s interest in Elche midfielder, Rodri Mendoza.

The 20-year-old is highly regarded in Spain and is a regular for their Under-21s at international level. However, the presence of a release clause in his contract worth just €20m has alerted clubs like Arsenal to an opportunity.

Taking to YouTube on Saturday night, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, revealed what he’s been hearing about Arsenal and Mendoza.

“Arsenal had their scouts already at two games between October and November to follow Mendoza,” declared Romano.

“Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the player. Not only Arsenal, because also Italian and Spanish clubs are monitoring him.

“Spanish, quality player, 20 years old, €20m could be a bargain. Arsenal are very good with these opportunities.

“[Cristhian] Mosquera was not about a release clause, it was an opportunity for example, out of contract at Valencia.

“Arsenal and Andrea Berta decided to go for it and sign a top defender for a very cheap price.

“So Mendoza could be an opportunity. At the moment Arsenal are happy with the midfielders they have, so it’s not something imminent, but they are monitoring the player.

“There are more clubs interested in him, so let’s see what’s going to happen, but for sure an interesting player to follow.”

Mendoza to Arsenal latest

Romano’s update backs up our reporting at TEAMtalk and we’ve been able to shed further light on Mendoza’s situation – including which English sides could rival Arsenal.

Mendoza, a product of Elche’s youth academy, embodies the modern box-to-box dynamo: relentless pressing, pinpoint vision, and a thunderous right foot that has drawn inevitable comparisons to a young Sergio Busquets with the flair of Pedri.

TEAMtalk sources indicate initial Arsenal talks have been exploratory, with the north Londoners weighing up whether to test Elche’s resolve in the upcoming winter window. But the Emirates faithful aren’t the only ones dreaming of Mendoza donning their colours.

Chelsea, under Enzo Maresca’s pragmatic rebuild, see Mendoza as a versatile shield for their backline, complementing Moises Caicedo’s tenacity.

Tottenham, under Thomas Frank, crave his progressive passing, while Man City – never ones to miss a gem – eye him as a rotational option in Pep Guardiola’s inexhaustible engine room, especially with injury woes lingering.

“It’s a four-horse race,” one source close to the player’s representatives exclusively told TEAMtalk, “Everyone is talking about Arsenal, but we have been contacted by multiple Premier League sides.”

