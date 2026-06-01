Romano drops TRIPLE Arsenal signing bombshell as £100m deal ‘accelerates’

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Arsenal are preparing for a massive summer transfer window, with the signing of Aston Villa ace Morgan Rogers among three deals sporting director Andrea Berta could mastermind.

Arsenal spent around £267million last summer to bring in eight new players, with the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres, Piero Hincapie and Eberechi Eze all playing important roles in their first Premier League title triumph in 22 years.

The Gunners also reached their first Champions League final in 20 years, only to suffer a heartbreaking loss to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties.

Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Ben White and Christian Norgaard are among the players who could be sold to help fund another stunning window.

It was claimed on May 20 that manager Mikel Arteta will be given a ‘war chest’ to bring in four exciting signings, and Romano has now provided his information on Arsenal’s ambitious plans to build on their title success.

The journalist wrote on X, formerly Twitter: ‘Arsenal have already started working and planning for summer signings.

‘At least 3 signings are expected, could be even more based on exits.

‘Top winger the priority; midfielder and right back also almost guaranteed. Strikers situation to follow.’

Arsenal are keen on several top left wingers as they search for a replacement for Martinelli. They missed out on Anthony Gordon to Barcelona but are still targeting players such as Bradley Barcola, Rogers, Nico Williams and Rafael Leao.

We revealed on Thursday that Arsenal are accelerating their pursuit of Villa superstar Rogers after both Berta and Arteta approved the signing.

Villa sold Jack Grealish to Manchester City for £100m and are expected to demand an even bigger fee for Rogers.

The 23-year-old mainly operates as a No 10, but elite Premier League clubs believe he can also become a world-class player on the left flank.

Our sources state that Arsenal will face strong competition from City and Chelsea for Rogers.

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Tonali wanted in blockbuster Arsenal window

In central midfield, Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United seems to be Arsenal’s main target. They also like West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes, though he is more likely to join Manchester United.

Arsenal have greenlit the sale of right-back Ben White, with players such as Tino Livramento and Ivan Fresneda being eyed to replace him.

As Romano points out, Arsenal are also scouring the market for an elite centre-forward to provide Gyokeres and Kai Havertz with serious competition.

We can confirm that Julian Alvarez is Arsenal’s dream striker target, but his camp are going all guns blazing to secure a transfer to Barcelona instead.

We understand Arsenal are facing a big decision after Bayern Munich and PSG made enquiries for a 24-year-old star.

Arteta has also made a decision over his long-term Arsenal future following the Champions League final defeat to PSG.