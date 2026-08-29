Romano reveals all on Osimhen to Arsenal after Alvarez deal OFF

Fabrizio Romano has shed light on whether Victor Osimhen will now join Arsenal after their attempts to sign Julian Alvarez came to nothing.

Arsenal entered the summer transfer window hoping to sign a potent new striker to help take their attack to the next level.

Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez is the top target, and with a move to Barcelona categorically ruled out, hopes a deal to bring the Argentine to north London had been rising.

However, the latest from trusted reporter, David Ornstein, has revealed Alvarez has personally informed Mikel Arteta he does NOT want to join the Gunners.

Even if Arsenal and Atleti were to strike a club-to-club agreement, there’ll be no transfer, with Alvarez uninterested in joining the Premier League champions.

Julian Alvarez rejects Arsenal

Ornstein told TNT Sports on Saturday morning: “At the time of reporting, it’s a low chance that he will come to Arsenal, because he’s had his heart set on Barcelona.

“Atletico have closed the door to Barcelona, that won’t happen. They would do a deal with Arsenal, Arsenal are prepared to reach an agreement club to club. But they would want the player to want to join them and he’s shown no indication of wanting to at this point.

“He’s spoken to Mikel Arteta and said he doesn’t want to come. That could change – could he soften in the days ahead?

“These situations are always moveable feasts, so I don’t want to pin my colours to the mast and say it won’t happen, but right now it’s not developing in the way that some have suggested.

“I think that would be the target for Arsenal – Julian Alvarez – and if they don’t get him maybe they go with what they’ve got. But we don’t know until the deadline.”

With the Alvarez deal dead and always looking a long shot anyway, there have been murmurings for some time around Arsenal signing Victor Osimhen from Galatasaray instead.

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No deal for Victor Osimhen either

But according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, there’s no deal to be made for the Gunners in this instance either.

Reporting on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “Some of you asking me about Victor Osimhen for weeks now, about whether he’s an option for Arsenal, if it’s true Arsenal are talking to Osimhen.

“Not true guys. Arsenal never ever opened negotiations for Osimhen for one reason – Osimhen is going nowhere.

“Osimhen is part of the Galatasaray strategy, was never for sale, and was never considered an option by any club because Osimhen cannot move.

“He’s happy there. Galatasaray love Osimhen and now they have some fantastic players, Osimhen, Rafael Leao, Leroy Sane and all the others.

“And so for Victor Osimhen to leave at this point would make no sense, so he’s staying. I think those rumours were just because Arsenal and Galatasaray were talking about Gabriel Martinelli, but he didn’t want to go to Turkey.”

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