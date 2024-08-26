Arsenal reportedly failed with an offer for new Chelsea winger Pedro Neto but remain keen on landing one of the top stars of Euro 2024, despite the player’s reluctance to move on.

The big-spending Blues added Neto to their ranks in a £54million deal for Wolves over the summer, with the Portugal international signing a seven-year deal until 2031.

Neto made his debut for Enzo Maresca’s men in the loss to Manchester City last weekend before featuring in midweek in the Europa Conference League play-off win over Servette.

However, he started Sunday’s 6-2 mauling of his old club Wolves on the bench before coming on at half-time at Molineux.

The 24-year-old joined Wolves from Lazio in 2019 and scored 14 goals in 135 appearances for the Midlands club, becoming one of the most important players for most of his stint at Molineux – barring injuries.

His career path could have looked very different though if a switch to The Emirates had gone through, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein telling The Transfer Podcast that Arsenal made an offer to secure his services during his time at Wolves.

Arsenal were heavily linked with Neto last summer and also during the last January transfer window but will now look elsewhere for reinforcements in that position.

Club legend Paul Merson was certainly surprised Arsenal did not push harder to beat Chelsea to the signing of Neto and believes he could be ‘incredible’ at Stamford Bridge.

“If Chelsea can keep him fit, I think it is an incredible signing,” Merson said on Sky Sports.

“If you want to play a certain way of football, similar to Man City and Arsenal where they play two wide players and get the ball out – this is what Chelsea need to do.

“If you can get Neto on the pitch, he is top draw. I think Arsenal missed a trick with him. If he goes to Arsenal he takes the workload of [Bukayo] Saka and [Gabriel] Martinelli.

“Chelsea were very shrewd – they did it very quickly and very quietly. It’s a good signing.”

Nico Williams remains on Arsenal radar

Mikel Arteta remains keen on signing another winger though, either to cover Bukayo Saka on the right or challenge the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the left of his attack.

Ornstein adds that Arteta and Arsenal ‘really like’ Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams, who continues to be linked with Barcelona heading into the final week of the summer window.

A number of clubs were interested in Williams before Euro 2024 but the 22-year-old wowed in Germany as Spain took home the top prize to take that interest in his services up another level.

However, it looks increasingly likely that the attacker will remain at Bilbao for one more season before likely sealing a big-money move next summer.

And, while Arteta is keen on strengthening the wide areas at The Emirates, his priority remains signing a new midfielder as a deal for Real Sociedad Mikel Merino nears.

The Gunners have already brought in Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna, as well as signing David Raya on a permanent deal while Arteta has not ruled out the addition of a new No.9 either.

However, it looks like a move for long-term target Victor Osimhen is now highly unlikely after Napoli agreed a deal to sell the Nigerian hotshot to Saudi outfit Al Ahli.