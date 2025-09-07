Fans are demanding that a referee be banned after what happened to teenage Arsenal sensation Max Dowman during England Under-19s’ explosive 3-3 draw with Spain on Saturday afternoon.

The hugely talented Gunners attacking midfielder has been making massive headlines early in the new season after coming off the bench twice for Mikel Arteta’s side in the Premier League, despite still only being 15 years of age.

While Dowman has wowed fans, pundits and managers alike with his displays for Arsenal, he also drew criticism from Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, who suggested he may have dived in the 5-0 rout of Leeds United.

However, he is now at the centre of a storm after making history when he became England Under-19s youngest ever starter in the contest with Spain, a game in which the referee ended up in the firing line for not protecting Dowman.

In the first half of the contest alone, Dowman was fouled 10 times, with fans claiming Spain left-back Davinchi should have received at least two yellow cards for his treatment of the Arsenal starlet.

The frequency of fouls even led to compilation videos circulating online, showing just how often Dowman was fouled on a bruising afternoon for the teenager.

Furious fans also took to X to reveal their anger at the man in the middle, with one adding: “That’s shameful refereeing”.

Another added: “I cannot believe that left-back was still on the pitch and only got a yellow for all that. That referee might actually have a future with the PGMOL given how monumentally disgraceful his refereeing and eyesight is.”

A third user stated: “This ref deserves a life ban”, while a fourth then commented “I pray his [Dowman’s] career is not ended before it started with the way he is being kicked and the referee not dealing with those situations. He’s got to be protected.”

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Dowman (15) vs Spain U19 🇪🇸

One day Spain’s LB Davinchi will be honered to have shared the pitch with Dowman. Today he was determined not to be embarrasses by a 15y old. He failed. Worst referee performance ever 🤯pic.twitter.com/9xjsxUNvhl — 🇳🇴 kimmoFC (@kimmoFC) September 6, 2025

Max Dowman brings ‘joy’

Speaking after that 5-0 win over Leeds, Arteta talked about the special talent Arsenal have and also the character behind the player.

“This is what we see every single day in training,” Arsenal boss Arteta said when asked by BBC Sport about the Dowman’s impact.

“We gathered the information about how he handles certain situations, in terms of training, being in the squad and not being selected afterwards in Manchester [against United], coming on the bench and feeling ready.

“Again, big compliments to his family. I think they raised a kid with a level of maturity, stability and hunger that is very difficult to see.

“And to the academy – Per [Mertesacker] and all the coaches and everybody that has been involved in that journey.

“Because there is a kid here that has zero hesitation and is so convinced that at 15 he can go and deliver, which I have never witnessed in my life.

“For us he brings joy, he brings emotion and something else that makes our jobs so great.”

