Arsenal fans RAVE over ‘Arteta’s magnum opus’ and Rice ‘turning into prime Beckham’ in Real rout

Arsenal supporters were left drooling over an incredible display from their side on Tuesday evening, as the Gunners romped to a 3-0 Champions League win over Real Madrid on a memorable night in north London.

Declan Rice scored two brilliant second-half free-kicks as the Gunners stunned the holders in the first leg of their quarter-final clash in north London to take a three-goal advantage with them to Madrid.

The England midfielder took control of the tie for Arsenal in the second half, netting his first set-piece just before the hour mark before beating Thibaut Courtois again 12 minutes later when he bent another long-range effort into the top right-hand corner to leave Madrid stunned.

Mikel Merino then made sure it was a memorable night for the home side when he curled a shot into the bottom corner from inside the area just five minutes later.

Things only got worse for Madrid when Eduardo Camavinga was sent off in stoppage time for picking up a second yellow card, meaning he will now miss the second leg for Real.

Arsenal are seemingly closing in on their first Champions League semi-final since the 2008/09 season, and the fans could not have been happier after an incredible night at The Emirates.

Responding to the result on Reddit, heavygooner117 commented: “Arteta’s magnum opus [work of art]. Do not let Declan’s free kicks fool you, we f****** battered them”.

zeger_jake added: “Timber was absolutely incredible. Saliba a rock. Kiwior had his moments but was overall solid. MLS is too goddamn good to be that young. Partey excellent. Rice is beyond words. Ode showed flashes of himself but still not there yet. Martinelli did so much work on the left to help MLS he was so good. Saka great going forward and unlucky to not have at least one assist. A terrific strike from Merino who pressed really well. Jobs not finished.”

colourofinfinity also stated: “Declan turning into prime Beckham. Merino might as well be Ronaldo. Let’s go ahead and bubble wrap everyone until next Wednesday. If we can score three at home, so can they. But I’m in f****** wonderland right now.”

PainInMyArsenal also added: “One of my greatest nights as an Arsenal fan. I love this club!! Finish the job in Madrid boys! COME ON YOU GUNNERS! 🔥”

TheMedianUser stated: “An absolutely red letter day in Arsenal history. Highlights that will be shown in 50, 100 years.”

Rice stunned by Arsenal heroics

Two-goal Arsenal her Rice admitted to being lost for words after his heroics against the reigning Champions League holders.

Speaking after the game to Amazon Prime, the England midfielder said: “I don’t know whether it will ever sink in. I’ve gone back to my phone then and it’s gone crazy. To score my first free-kick in a game is a special one. And then when I got the second one. I just had the confidence. I’m speechless really.

“To beat Real Madrid in this competition. It’s a big night for us.

“The manager just said that then. Even if we’re 3-0 up the individual quality they have is scary. At the Bernabeu special things happen for them. We want to be in the Champions League semi-finals.”

As for whether David Beckham texted him after his two stunning free-kicks, Rice added: “I’m not lucky enough to have his number. I’m just so happy.”

On his first free-kick: “We were saying to cross it. When they were over a little bit we saw the space Bukayo said if you feel it, go for it. I thought I’m going to take this. When you score a goal it’s the best feeling in the world. It didn’t make sense from that angle to cross the ball. It would have to be a delicate pass. And when I saw the wall. It didn’t make sense to cross. You know what, I’m happy I took it because it was magic.”

