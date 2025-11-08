Arsenal had to do without their recent striker signing Viktor Gyokeres against Sunderland on Saturday evening – and how things went in his absence has affected how his impact is being perceived.

Gyokeres has generated a mixed reception since his summer move from Sporting CP. Brought in to become the difference maker up front for Arsenal, the former Coventry City centre-forward returned to English football after a prolific two-year spell in Portugal.

But there were immediately question marks over whether he would be able to replicate his goalscoring ratio in tougher surroundings, and what he could contribute to the team if not.

In the first few months of his Arsenal career, Gyokeres has had to deal with some of those doubts. He went on a streak of five league games without scoring until putting Arsenal ahead against Burnley last week, before having to go off at half time.

Gyokeres was unable to feature against Sunderland as Arsenal were pegged back in a 2-2 draw. Sunderland had taken the lead before Arsenal turned things around, only to concede an equaliser in stoppage time.

Without Gyokeres, Arsenal had to put Mikel Merino up front. Merino is a midfielder by trade, but has featured up front before and did score a brace from that territory against Slavia Prague in midweek.

However, this time, Arsenal lacked presence and movement in the final third, which made most viewers realise what Gyokeres actually brings to the team.

On X, Arsenal fans were virtually unanimous in their verdict. Posts included:

“We miss Gyokeres.”

“This game was made for Gyokeres. Our performance in the 2nd half has been much better than the first. We need to be more clinical in front of goal.”

“We miss Gyokeres’ cardio up front.”

“We’re missing Gyokeres he would’ve thrived in this game.”

“Viktor Gyokeres… your importance in this team can not be over emphasised. His presence and work rate, upfront makes things alot easier for Arsenal. Unfortunately Mikel Merino can’t offer that. Its this type of game you need Odegaard and Gyokeres to open up things for the team.”

“Really missing a player like Gyokeres liking to make runs behind the defence Sunderland are able to just park the bus against us just now.”

“We look exactly how we did last season. Imagine my shock since we don’t have Gyokeres on the field. Most disrespected player in the league.”

“Hope everyone now realises how important Gyokeres is to this attack in terms of running in behind.”

“These are the type of games we signed Gyokeres for. So unfortunate that timing of his injury.”

“Don’t wanna hear any Gyokeres slander after this week – you can see how much space he opens up for others.”

“We definitely look worse without Gyokeres. I need my striker back.”

Will Arsenal need to sign another striker?

Gyokeres will be sitting out the international break after not being called up by Sweden, so will be hoping to have shaken off his problems in time to make an impact again afterwards.

Many regarded his first-half cameo against Burnley to be his best 45 minutes in an Arsenal shirt yet, so he won’t want to wait too long to recapture his momentum.

In the meantime, Arsenal – already without Gabriel Jesus to a long-term problem – will have to work out how to function without their main centre-forward.

If Jesus leaves in 2026, as has been speculated – although the latest reports have backed him to stay in January – there could be an opening for a new striker to come in. It wouldn’t be someone to usurp Gyokeres in the pecking order, but finding a backup with similar traits might help Arsenal unlock more games.

Latest Arsenal news

One Arsenal attacker who did make an impact against Sunderland by scoring the goal that made it 2-1 – and a very good goal at that – was Leandro Trossard.

The Belgian has been in the headlines this week after it emerged he wants a contract extension, just months after getting a pay-rise but without increasing the length of his deal.

There might be a caveat to him getting the deal he wants, though.

In other news, Barcelona have been linked with a move for Martin Odegaard, another player who was missed against Sunderland, although those claims can be broken down.