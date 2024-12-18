Arsenal have emerged as surprise suitors for struggling Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, it has been claimed.

According to the latest reports, Arsenal are looking to rescue Dewsbury-Hall from his disappointing Chelsea spell and are ‘ready to sign’ him in 2025. The Gunners ‘appear to be the favourites’ in the race for the 26-year-old as a host of other clubs circle.

Manchester United, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are just some of the other sides monitoring Dewsbury-Hall’s situation.

The report, which comes from CaughtOffside, states that Chelsea are already hoping to ‘recoup their investment’ by selling Dewsbury-Hall next year. That is despite him only arriving at Stamford Bridge via a £30million (€36.3m / $38m) deal in July.

The Englishman was the ‘main man’ under Enzo Maresca at Leicester City last term, notching 12 goals and 14 assists to help the Foxes gain immediate promotion back to the top flight.

Dewsbury-Hall followed Maresca to Chelsea during the last transfer window but has not been able to force his way into the starting eleven and has had to rely on the Europa Conference League and League Cup for game time.

Dewsbury-Hall to Arsenal would be surprise transfer

There is already an open line of communication between London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea after Raheem Sterling headed to the Emirates on loan in August. This is perhaps the main reason why CaughtOffside state that Arsenal are at the front of the queue to snap Dewsbury-Hall up.

However, it is hard to see Arsenal actually going through with this move in January. Sterling has failed to make any real impact under Mikel Arteta and has been called one of the ‘flops of the season’.

It would be a big risk for Arsenal to sign another frustrated Chelsea player who is low on confidence such as Dewsbury-Hall.

Wherever the player goes, it is clear he needs to prioritise game time as his career is stalling. Dewsbury-Hall has been brutally told he risks becoming the ‘next Danny Drinkwater’ if he stays at Chelsea and continues warming the bench.

Arsenal transfers: Rashford stance; striker warning

Meanwhile, Arsenal are unlikely to act on their long-term interest in Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford, it has been revealed.

Talk of Rashford heading to Arsenal has ramped up once again after the 27-year-old admitted he is looking to leave Old Trafford.

But Arsenal journalist Charles Watts believes there are other attackers far more suitable for Arteta than Rashford.

One of Arsenal’s main targets to fill the centre-forward position is Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP.

However, Arsenal hero Martin Keown has expressed concern that Gyokeres ‘is not quick enough’ to become a top striker in the Prem.

That is despite the Sweden international clocking up quicker speeds than Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli in the Champions League this season.

