Club chief moves goalposts for Arsenal transfer with demoralising update

Arsenal could be made to wait for one of their key targets, Ianis Stoica, after the president of his current club FCSB reiterated their transfer stance.

Stoica has risen to prominence with FCSB this season. The talented teenager has made 15 appearances, providing six goals so far in 2021-22. After a few loan spells to kickstart his career, the winger is well on track with his parent club now.

His form has led to some concerns in Romania that they may not be able to keep him around much longer. In fact, FCSB owner Gigi Becali recently revealed Stoica has been the subject of an offer from Arsenal.

The Gunners supposedly put €7.5m on the table for the 18-year-old. However, Steaua want at least €10m plus a sell-on clause.

Their ideal plan, though, is to keep Stoica for as long as they can. In doing so, they hope to raise his value even further.

Becali has now made an adjustment to his stance over Stoica’s potential transfer. Reiterating that he wants to keep the Romania under-21 international, he suggested they could multiply his value fivefold a few years down the line.

He told Digi Sport (via Sport Witness): “I propose that Ianis Stoica stays for another three years at FCSB, to sell him for €50m.

“At 22-23, he will be mature. He is very well put together and strong at 18, so at 21…”

It could therefore be a waiting game for Arsenal. A lot could change within the timeframe Becali is planning for Stoica.

One thing is clear, though. Stoica may not be the bargain addition Arsenal were hoping for after all.

Still, an interest may remain if he continues his current progress. They would have to find a way to tempt FCSB to change their plans or alter their own.

Arsenal learn chances of luring creative talent

Meanwhile, another option who could help Arsenal as an attacking midfielder is Real Madrid man Isco.

Isco, 29, has endured a stark fall down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti. The Spaniard has featured just seven times in the league this term totalling a paltry 177 minutes of action. In the Champions League, he is yet to register a single outing.

Isco’s contract expires next summer, and given the lack of faith shown in him by Ancelotti, a new contract would appear unlikely at this stage.

That would make January the final chance for Real to recoup a fee for the four-time Champions League winner.

According to Mundo Deportivo, that is precisely what Real plan to do.

Acknowledging the lack of action under Ancelotti, they state Real are now ‘open to allowing him to leave in January.’

Interest from fellow La Liga sides Sevilla and Real Betis is touted. But it is Arsenal being namechecked that will be of greater interest to the masses.

The Gunners are described as ‘attentive’ to Isco’s developing situation. However, a recent flashpoint may give Mikel Arteta and co second thoughts…

