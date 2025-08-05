Eberechi Eze has been warned against a move to Arsenal

Premier League legend Rio Ferdinand has warned Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze against a move to Arsenal amid concerns over his role at the club.

The Gunners have finished second in the Premier League in each of the past three seasons. They have looked to rectify that by going one further with a host of new signings.

Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard have improved the midfield, Kepa Arrizabalaga has joined as a backup goalkeeper, Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke have joined to add firepower up top, and Cristhian Mosquera will likely serve as a centre-back understudy to Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba initially.

Though two forwards and two midfielders have been signed, Arsenal have remained heavily linked with Palace star Eze, who can play either on the wing or in midfield.

Ferdinand has warned him there might not be a role at the Emirates if he was to join.

He said on Rio Ferdinand Presents: “I don’t think [Arsenal] need Eze. Why do [Arsenal] need Eze? Where is he going to play?

“You’ve got Martin Zubimendi as a holding midfielder, Declan Rice on the left-hand side of the No.8, Martin Odegaard on the right-hand side.

“Then you’ve got a winger – out of Noni Madueke or Gabriel Martinelli… He’d play where Declan Rice plays.”

DON’T MISS: The stunning Arsenal XI for 2025/26 with two more big-money signings to follow Gyokeres

Eze would add more depth

Ferdinand conceded that, while for Eze, the move might not be the best idea, for Arsenal, it would mean an extra star player who could cover a few roles, with one in particular named, but unlikely to be taken.

“If Declan Rice played as a holding midfielder, I’d take Eze in a heartbeat,” Ferdinand said.

“Yeah, he would give [Arsenal] depth. You could move it about. If Declan Rice gets injured, who have you got? Max Dowman.”

Dowman has impressed in a pre-season cameo, with both Mikel Arteta and former top-flight striker Gary Lineker praising him for his performance, though he is still just 15.

Arsenal round-up: Liverpool threaten Jacquet signing

Liverpool are reportedly threatening to leave Arsenal in the cold as they are looking to hijack them for Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet.

TEAMtalk had revealed of late that the Gunners were intensifying their pursuit of the defender, but Liverpool are now well in the mix, with Arne Slot a bit fan of Jacquet.

Meanwhile, Arsenal not having moved for Ademola Lookman could force Atalanta to sell him to Inter Milan, as though they’d rather he was sold abroad, the Gunners are not budging, and TEAMtalk is aware Inter are ready to lodge a third offer.

And it’s believed Arsenal have made contact to sign Barcelona star Fermin Lopez, who Manchester United are keen on.

Who’s Arsenal’s best Prem signing in last decade?